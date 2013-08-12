Aug 12Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 44 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V JAG RAHUL SAIL Iron Ore 07/08 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 35,144 2) M.V KOTA PERMASAN SEAWAYS CNTR 10/08 ----- ----- nil nil 700 n.a. 3) M.T JAG PUSHPA SRAVAN HSD 11/08 ----- ----- nil 9,000 nil 5,600 4) M.V KIBALI LOTUS Yellow Peas 31/07 ----- ----- nil 2,450 nil 3,794 5) M.V DUBAI GA GAC Urea 06/08 ----- ----- nil 6,200 nil 28,108 6) M.V ILC FRIENDSHI ESHWAR SHIP P.Anodes 04/08 ----- ----- nil 830 nil 4,977 7) M.V QIN HAI JYOTHI SHIP Urea 11/08 ----- ----- nil 500 nil 38,000 8) M.V TUO FU 1 JYOTHI SHIP DAP 04/08 ----- ----- nil 4,800 nil 39,199 9) M.V SPAR SIRIUS EVERSUN Do & L.Stone 08/08 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 29,965 10) M.V FURNESS ST K S.C & CO Iron Ore 11/08 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 40,000 11) M.V AFRICAN ORCHI ESSKAY SHIP Steel Cargo 29/07 ----- ----- 2,674 nil nil 2,854 12) M.T GOLDEN CHIE MONSHIP Caustic Soda 11/08 ----- ----- nil 7,300 nil 3,161 13) M.T AL SHAFFIAH GAC Styrene & Me 07/08 ----- ----- nil 7,306 nil 1,886 14) M.T NARA IOS FO 08/08 ----- ----- 15,000 nil nil 16,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Kamlesh Essar I.ORe 106,000 nil nil 04/08 --- 2) Asphat Alliance AtlantiC Bitumen 4,000 nil nil 04/08 --- 3) Ruby Halo Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 07/08 --- 4) Genco Ocean Puyvast S Pl/GB 10,000 nil nil 08/08 --- 5) MAPLE 2 AtlantIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 08/08 --- 6) Jag Aanchal ATLANTIC HSD nil 30,000 nil 09/08 --- 7) MErcury Glory AtLANTIC Crude Oil nil 100,140 nil 09/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Suvarna Swarajya ATLANTIC Naptha&SKO 14,000 nil nil 12/08 2) APL Bangkok APL Cont nil nil 500/400 12/08 3) Jindal Tarini Synergy T.Logs nil 4,600 nil 12/08 4) Lourdes ATLANTIC FO 5,579 nil nil 12/08 5) Dubai Galtic BSS I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 13/08 6) Tuhina Essar Lime Stone nil nil 11,820 13/08 7) Vishwa Dikshta Seaport T.COal 45,000 nil nil 13/08 8) Highbury Park JMB P.Acid nil 9,952 nil 13/08 9) Ultra Panchane ACT Mag I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 14/08 10) Bashundra OSL I.ORe 22,000 nil nil 14/08 11) Wadi Alboston BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 14/08 12) Khadzia Jahan Eshwar SHIP CP Coke 30,000 nil nil 14/08 13) Akeniz EsHWAR SHIP Alumina 30,600 nil nil 14/08 14) Fairchem JMB S.Acid nil 3,000 nil 14/08 15) Birch ESS Pet cOke nil 23,042 nil 14/08 16) Jag Padma ATLANTIC HSD nil 40,000 nil 14/08 17) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 100,000 nil nil 16/08 18) Gaewont SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 16/08 19) Eugenia Jyothi SHIP Rock Phosp nil 46,187 nil 17/08 20) Viswa Chetna SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 17/08 21) CBM Edenoud NavSHIP Urea nil 33,000 nil 18/08 22) King Hadley Esskay Steam Coal nil 59,252 nil 18/08 23) King Feliepe BSS Steam Coal nil 56,000 nil 18/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL