Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Aug 12Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 44 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V JAG RAHUL SAIL Iron Ore 07/08 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 35,144 2) M.V KOTA PERMASAN SEAWAYS CNTR 10/08 ----- ----- nil nil 700 n.a. 3) M.T JAG PUSHPA SRAVAN HSD 11/08 ----- ----- nil 9,000 nil 5,600 4) M.V KIBALI LOTUS Yellow Peas 31/07 ----- ----- nil 2,450 nil 3,794 5) M.V DUBAI GA GAC Urea 06/08 ----- ----- nil 6,200 nil 28,108 6) M.V ILC FRIENDSHI ESHWAR SHIP P.Anodes 04/08 ----- ----- nil 830 nil 4,977 7) M.V QIN HAI JYOTHI SHIP Urea 11/08 ----- ----- nil 500 nil 38,000 8) M.V TUO FU 1 JYOTHI SHIP DAP 04/08 ----- ----- nil 4,800 nil 39,199 9) M.V SPAR SIRIUS EVERSUN Do & L.Stone 08/08 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 29,965 10) M.V FURNESS ST K S.C & CO Iron Ore 11/08 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 40,000 11) M.V AFRICAN ORCHI ESSKAY SHIP Steel Cargo 29/07 ----- ----- 2,674 nil nil 2,854 12) M.T GOLDEN CHIE MONSHIP Caustic Soda 11/08 ----- ----- nil 7,300 nil 3,161 13) M.T AL SHAFFIAH GAC Styrene & Me 07/08 ----- ----- nil 7,306 nil 1,886 14) M.T NARA IOS FO 08/08 ----- ----- 15,000 nil nil 16,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Kamlesh Essar I.ORe 106,000 nil nil 04/08 --- 2) Asphat Alliance AtlantiC Bitumen 4,000 nil nil 04/08 --- 3) Ruby Halo Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 07/08 --- 4) Genco Ocean Puyvast S Pl/GB 10,000 nil nil 08/08 --- 5) MAPLE 2 AtlantIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 08/08 --- 6) Jag Aanchal ATLANTIC HSD nil 30,000 nil 09/08 --- 7) MErcury Glory AtLANTIC Crude Oil nil 100,140 nil 09/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Suvarna Swarajya ATLANTIC Naptha&SKO 14,000 nil nil 12/08 2) APL Bangkok APL Cont nil nil 500/400 12/08 3) Jindal Tarini Synergy T.Logs nil 4,600 nil 12/08 4) Lourdes ATLANTIC FO 5,579 nil nil 12/08 5) Dubai Galtic BSS I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 13/08 6) Tuhina Essar Lime Stone nil nil 11,820 13/08 7) Vishwa Dikshta Seaport T.COal 45,000 nil nil 13/08 8) Highbury Park JMB P.Acid nil 9,952 nil 13/08 9) Ultra Panchane ACT Mag I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 14/08 10) Bashundra OSL I.ORe 22,000 nil nil 14/08 11) Wadi Alboston BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 14/08 12) Khadzia Jahan Eshwar SHIP CP Coke 30,000 nil nil 14/08 13) Akeniz EsHWAR SHIP Alumina 30,600 nil nil 14/08 14) Fairchem JMB S.Acid nil 3,000 nil 14/08 15) Birch ESS Pet cOke nil 23,042 nil 14/08 16) Jag Padma ATLANTIC HSD nil 40,000 nil 14/08 17) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 100,000 nil nil 16/08 18) Gaewont SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 16/08 19) Eugenia Jyothi SHIP Rock Phosp nil 46,187 nil 17/08 20) Viswa Chetna SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 17/08 21) CBM Edenoud NavSHIP Urea nil 33,000 nil 18/08 22) King Hadley Esskay Steam Coal nil 59,252 nil 18/08 23) King Feliepe BSS Steam Coal nil 56,000 nil 18/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.