UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Aug 19Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessles 53 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KING HADLEY ESSKAY S.S Pet Coke 18/08 ----- ----- nil 3,700 nil 55,552 2) MV ULTRA PANACHE ACTMAG Iron Ore 16/08 ----- ----- 42,300 nil nil 3,335 3) MV HANJIN MANZ HANJIN CNTR 17/08 ----- ----- nil nil 42/832 832/14289 4) MV EUGENIA B JYOTHI R. Phos 17/08 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 42,187 5) MT JAG AANCHAL ATLANTIC HSD 09/08 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 39,000 6) MV GENCO PUYVAST S.Plates 07/08 ----- ----- 1,562 nil nil COMP 7) MV ITT JAGUAR POSEIDON Stone 17/08 ----- ----- 1,150 nil nil 1,050 8) MV QIN HAI JYOTHI Urea 11/08 ----- ----- nil 4,540 nil 13,317 9) MV TUO FU 1 JYOTHI DAP 04/08 ----- ----- nil 4,500 nil 4,280 10) MV GAEWONT SAIL Coking Coal 17/08 ----- ----- nil 12,000 nil 8,000 11) MV APJ AKHIL SEAPOL Thermal Coal 18/08 ----- ----- 5,100 nil nil 38,900 12) MV TUHINA ESSAR Pellets 13/08 ----- ----- 5,910 nil nil 2,540 13) MV JINDAL TARINI SYNERGY Timber Logs 12/08 ----- ----- nil 979 nil 3,336 14) MV RUBY HALO B.S.S Iron Ore 18/08 ----- ----- 4,500 nil nil 29,550 15) MT SAMPURAN ATLANTIC Naptha 17/08 ----- ----- 9,300 nil nil 3,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tamil Anna Seaport T.COal 45,000 nil nil 08/08 --- 2) Prem Mala AtlANTIC Hsd nil 12,000 nil 15/08 --- 3) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 16/08 --- 4) JS Comet Admiral Pig iron 30,000 nil nil 16/08 --- 5) Best Trader PosEIDON I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 17/08 --- 6) Sanmar Seredane ATLANTIC SKO&MS 33,000 nil nil 17/08 --- 7) Jag Prachi AtlantIC Naptha 20,000 nil nil 17/08 --- 8) Athina Benline Naptha 28,000 nil nil 18/08 --- 9) Gaz Millenium JMB A.Ammonia nil 5,000 nil 18/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CMB Edouard Navship I.ORe 33,000 nil nil 19/08 2) Wadi Albaston BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 19/08 3) Jia Tai Eskay Steel Cargo 27,000 nil nil 19/08 4) TCI Prabhu GPRSPL Food Ore 3,000 20,000 nil 19/08 5) Seregent Benline Trns Naptha 28,000 nil nil 19/08 6) Cos Cherry Integral M.Ore nil 20,000 nil 19/08 7) Maharaj Agarsen AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 137,731 nil 19/08 8) Lulin Hai PoseIDON I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 20/08 9) Shandong Hai Tong SC&CO I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 20/08 10) Double Paradise Chowgule I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 20/08 11) Senorita Sree Binni I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 20/08 12) Danceflora SW GAC I.SAnd 12,500 nil nil 20/08 13) Khadia Jahan Eshswar CP Coke 30,000 nil nil 20/08 14) Patagonia Jyothi DAP nil 33,639 nil 20/08 15) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 450/450 20/08 16) Bashundra OSL I.ORe 22,000 nil nil 21/08 17) Angel Esskay C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 21/08 18) Yangzte Star JMB CRude Oil nil 144,890 nil 21/08 19) Biochen Chennai Integral Bio-Diesel 7,500 nil nil 22/08 20) Karoline Snung JMB Rock Phos nil 17,600 nil 22/08 21) Mandarin Hantong Seatrans Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 22/08 22) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 85,700 nil nil 23/08 23) Grand Royal Bss I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 23/08 24) Kota Puri Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 23/08 25) Gem of Paradip Esskay Bauxite nil 30,000 nil 24/08 26) Ulusoy SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/08 27) Southern Falcon ATLANTIC Styrene nil 7,500 nil 26/08 28) Almajeda GAC L.Ammonia nil 5,000 nil 27/08 29) Southern Jagur Esskay P.Acid nil 12,000 nil 28/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)