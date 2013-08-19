Aug 19Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessles 53 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KING HADLEY ESSKAY S.S Pet Coke 18/08 ----- ----- nil 3,700 nil 55,552 2) MV ULTRA PANACHE ACTMAG Iron Ore 16/08 ----- ----- 42,300 nil nil 3,335 3) MV HANJIN MANZ HANJIN CNTR 17/08 ----- ----- nil nil 42/832 832/14289 4) MV EUGENIA B JYOTHI R. Phos 17/08 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 42,187 5) MT JAG AANCHAL ATLANTIC HSD 09/08 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 39,000 6) MV GENCO PUYVAST S.Plates 07/08 ----- ----- 1,562 nil nil COMP 7) MV ITT JAGUAR POSEIDON Stone 17/08 ----- ----- 1,150 nil nil 1,050 8) MV QIN HAI JYOTHI Urea 11/08 ----- ----- nil 4,540 nil 13,317 9) MV TUO FU 1 JYOTHI DAP 04/08 ----- ----- nil 4,500 nil 4,280 10) MV GAEWONT SAIL Coking Coal 17/08 ----- ----- nil 12,000 nil 8,000 11) MV APJ AKHIL SEAPOL Thermal Coal 18/08 ----- ----- 5,100 nil nil 38,900 12) MV TUHINA ESSAR Pellets 13/08 ----- ----- 5,910 nil nil 2,540 13) MV JINDAL TARINI SYNERGY Timber Logs 12/08 ----- ----- nil 979 nil 3,336 14) MV RUBY HALO B.S.S Iron Ore 18/08 ----- ----- 4,500 nil nil 29,550 15) MT SAMPURAN ATLANTIC Naptha 17/08 ----- ----- 9,300 nil nil 3,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tamil Anna Seaport T.COal 45,000 nil nil 08/08 --- 2) Prem Mala AtlANTIC Hsd nil 12,000 nil 15/08 --- 3) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 16/08 --- 4) JS Comet Admiral Pig iron 30,000 nil nil 16/08 --- 5) Best Trader PosEIDON I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 17/08 --- 6) Sanmar Seredane ATLANTIC SKO&MS 33,000 nil nil 17/08 --- 7) Jag Prachi AtlantIC Naptha 20,000 nil nil 17/08 --- 8) Athina Benline Naptha 28,000 nil nil 18/08 --- 9) Gaz Millenium JMB A.Ammonia nil 5,000 nil 18/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CMB Edouard Navship I.ORe 33,000 nil nil 19/08 2) Wadi Albaston BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 19/08 3) Jia Tai Eskay Steel Cargo 27,000 nil nil 19/08 4) TCI Prabhu GPRSPL Food Ore 3,000 20,000 nil 19/08 5) Seregent Benline Trns Naptha 28,000 nil nil 19/08 6) Cos Cherry Integral M.Ore nil 20,000 nil 19/08 7) Maharaj Agarsen AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 137,731 nil 19/08 8) Lulin Hai PoseIDON I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 20/08 9) Shandong Hai Tong SC&CO I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 20/08 10) Double Paradise Chowgule I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 20/08 11) Senorita Sree Binni I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 20/08 12) Danceflora SW GAC I.SAnd 12,500 nil nil 20/08 13) Khadia Jahan Eshswar CP Coke 30,000 nil nil 20/08 14) Patagonia Jyothi DAP nil 33,639 nil 20/08 15) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 450/450 20/08 16) Bashundra OSL I.ORe 22,000 nil nil 21/08 17) Angel Esskay C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 21/08 18) Yangzte Star JMB CRude Oil nil 144,890 nil 21/08 19) Biochen Chennai Integral Bio-Diesel 7,500 nil nil 22/08 20) Karoline Snung JMB Rock Phos nil 17,600 nil 22/08 21) Mandarin Hantong Seatrans Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 22/08 22) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 85,700 nil nil 23/08 23) Grand Royal Bss I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 23/08 24) Kota Puri Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 23/08 25) Gem of Paradip Esskay Bauxite nil 30,000 nil 24/08 26) Ulusoy SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/08 27) Southern Falcon ATLANTIC Styrene nil 7,500 nil 26/08 28) Almajeda GAC L.Ammonia nil 5,000 nil 27/08 29) Southern Jagur Esskay P.Acid nil 12,000 nil 28/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL