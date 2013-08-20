Aug 20- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 14 Expected Vessels 34 Total Vessels 63 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV BALTIC PANTHER ESSKAY S.S Pet Coke 18/08 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 47,057 2) MV RAM PRA ESSAR I.Ore Pelle 17/08 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 100,000 3) MV MAERSK DELMONT MAERSK LINE CNTR 18/08 ----- ----- nil 6,934 nil 15,939 4) MV BALTIC COUGAR B.S.S Steam Coal 19/08 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 42,161 5) MT VINALINES GLORYIOS HSD 19/08 ----- ----- nil 23,000 nil 2,000 6) MV PARINDA NAREE B.S.S Maize 09/08 ----- ----- 3,390 nil nil 8,989 7) MV VINASHIP SEA ESSKAY S.S Steel Blooms 02/03 ----- ----- 4,017 nil nil 6,448 8) MV SAM WOLF BENLINE Urea 16/08 ----- ----- nil 7,460 nil 34,344 9) MV SVETI DUJAM SEATRANS Steam Coal 05/08 ----- ----- nil 10,556 nil COMP 10) Barge JUBILEE -5 BSS Steam Coal 11/08 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil COMP 11) MV SELIN INTEGRAL Granite Bloc 04/08 ----- ----- 2,389 nil nil 488 12) MV MENALON S.C & CO Iron Ore 18/08 ----- ----- 2,740 nil nil 32,360 13) MV SIMGE AKSOY INFINITY Steam Coal 19/08 ----- ----- nil 9,860 nil 18,900 14) MT LOURDES ATLANTIC LDO 12/08 ----- ----- nil 3,300 nil 1,336 15) LPG/C. BERLIAN INCHCAPE A. Ammonia 18/08 ----- ----- nil 8,833 nil 167 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Yangtze oasis IOS MAize 27,500 nil nil 08/08 --- 2) Ocean Star IOS MAize 22,000 nil nil 15/08 --- 3) Maharishi BharadwaATLANTIC LPG nil 25,717 nil 16/08 --- 4) Urawee Naree Bothra I.ORe 27,364 nil nil 17/08 --- 5) Ken Cape IOS M.ORe nil 20,000 nil 18/08 --- 6) Marina AtlaNTIC CRude Oil nil 113,600 nil 19/08 --- 7) African Orchid Esskay Steel Blooms 15,000 nil nil 19/08 --- 8) Centanario Blu Seatrans Rock Phos nil 42,000 nil 08/08 --- 9) Vishva Anand Posiedon I.Ore 55,000 nil nil 15/08 --- 10) BC Chaterjee ATLANTIC MS&SKO 31,000 nil nil 16/08 --- 11) Berlin Ekuator IncHCAPE A.Ammonia nil 9,000 nil 17/08 --- 12) Sulphur Guardian Jyothi Moltn Sulphu nil 12,014 nil 18/08 --- 13) John1 Eshwar Pet Coke nil 32,930 nil 19/08 --- 14) Ayame ATLANTIC LPG nil 38,000 nil 19/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ruby Halo Bothra I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 20/08 2) Star Sea Cosmos GPRPL I.ORe 45,100 nil nil 20/08 3) Power Loong Jyoth Urea nil 49,562 nil 20/08 4) Ten Yoshi maru Bss s.coal nil 55,000 nil 20/08 5) Navios Oribter SAIL Coking cOal nil 50,000 nil 20/08 6) Thanth Thuy Tinna Lime Stone nil 6,000 nil 20/08 7) Dawn Mathura ATLANTIC HSD nil 25,000 nil 20/08 8) Vishva Vinay LIBRA I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 21/08 9) Honor Pescadores Puyvast GB 4,000 nil nil 21/08 10) Orchid ATLANTIC FO&LDO 16,500 nil nil 21/08 11) Zambesi Eshsar Pet Coke nil 25,282 nil 21/08 12) Cerba Integral C.coal nil 77,827 nil 22/08 13) Padmini bss c.coal nil 73,502 nil 22/08 14) Chennai Jayam Seaport T.COal 45,000 nil nil 22/08 15) Moonray Ula m.scale 25,000 nil nil 22/08 16) Elegance ATLANTIC Methonal nil 11,000 nil 22/08 17) Silver Fern Focus Cont nil nil 300/400 22/08 18) OEL Victory RELAY Cont nil nil 250/250 23/08 19) Southern Wallabay ATLANTIC Styrene nil 9,750 nil 23/08 20) ILC Freindship Eskwar Anode Carob nil 5,807 nil 23/08 21) Gandhar AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 80,000 nil 24/08 22) Tuo Fu Jyothi Dap nil 43,999 nil 24/08 23) Swaraj Dweep AVBGPR nil 106,000 nil nil 24/08 24) Best Trader Posiedon I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 24/08 25) Kamlesh Essar I.ORe 106,000 nil nil 24/08 26) Gas Cat Seatrans A.Ammonia nil 5,400 nil 24/08 27) Almarona GAC A.Ammonia nil 6,000 nil 25/08 28) Dubai Galtic GAC UREa nil 43,666 nil 26/08 29) Euro Max BTL Cont nil nil 450/500 26/08 30) AL Saffiah GAC Styrene nil 10,050 nil 26/08 31) Qin Hai Jyothi UREa nil 38,500 nil 26/08 32) Bhashundhara osl I.Ore 22,000 nil nil 27/08 33) Eugenia Jyothi Rock Phos nil 46,187 nil 28/08 34) Gem of Dahej ATLANTIC S.Acid nil 5,997 nil 31/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL