Aug 23Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 37 Total Vessels 57 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V CHANDI PRA ESSAR I.ORE PEL 16/08 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 90,300 2) M.V JS COMET ADMIRAL Pig Iron 16/08 ----- ----- 7,000 nil nil COMP 3) M.V KHADIZA JAHAN ESHWAR CP COKE 22/08 ----- ----- 4,990 nil nil 25,010 4) M.V QIN HAI JYOTHI SHIP Urea 11/08 ----- ----- nil 3,938 nil COMP 5) mv. PATAGONIA JYOTHI DAP 20/08 ----- ----- nil 7,970 nil 23,689 6) M.V JIA TAI ESSKAY S.S Steel Cargo 19/08 ----- ----- 3,081 nil nil 4,058 7) M.V SENORITA SREE BINNI I.ORE CLO 21/08 ----- ----- 29,110 nil nil 11,005 8) M.V BASHUNDHARA-1 OSL Iron Ore 20/08 ----- ----- 11,110 nil nil 1,048 9) m.t VICTORY ATLANTIC M.S & HSD 19/08 ----- ----- nil 3,990 nil 4,965 10) M.V SANMAR SEREN ATLANTIC HSD 17/08 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 11) M.V EUGENIA B JYOTHI SHIP R. Phosphate 17/08 ----- ----- nil 6,800 nil 25,230 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Genco Ocean Puyvast Steel/Gra 1800/500 nil nil 07/08 --- 2) Tamil Anna Seaport T.COal 45,000 nil nil 08/08 --- 3) Jag Aanchal AtlANTIC Hsd nil 15,000 nil 09/08 --- 4) Prem Mala AtlANTIC Hsd nil 12,000 nil 15/08 --- 5) Best Trader PosEIDON I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 17/08 --- 6) Ruby Halo BSS I.ORe 12,000 nil nil 18/08 --- 7) CMB Edouard NavSHIP I.Ore 33,000 nil nil 19/08 --- 8) Angel Essay C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 21/08 --- 9) Yangzte Star JM BAXI CRude Oil nil 144,890 nil 21/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Double Paradise Chowgule I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 23/08 2) Anasta Asia NavSHIP I.ORe 27,500 nil nil 23/08 3) Wadi Albaston BSS I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 23/08 4) Danceflora SW GAC I.SAnd 12,500 nil nil 23/08 5) Gem of Paradip Esskay Bauxite nil 30,000 nil 23/08 6) Sher Punjab SC&CO I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 24/08 7) TCI Prabhu GPRSPL Food g 3,000 nil nil 24/08 8) Suvarna Swarajya ATLANTIC HSD&MS 13,000 nil nil 24/08 9) Sampurna Swarajya ATLANTIC Na/PY Gas 5,000 5,000 nil 24/08 10) Karoline Snung JMB Rock Phoso nil 17,600 nil 24/08 11) Rose Diamond Jyothi SHIP S.Acid nil 5,248 nil 24/08 12) Mandarin Hantong Seatrans Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 24/08 13) Aristos Eshwar Pet cOke nil 24,540 nil 24/08 14) Kota Puri Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 24/08 15) Silvern Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300/400 24/08 16) New Lilulai Lai PosEIDON I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 25/08 17) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 85,700 nil nil 25/08 18) Goldengate Park Jyothi SHIP S.Acid nil 8,710 nil 25/08 19) Federal Tambo Seahorse M.Ore nil 26,789 nil 25/08 20) Allcargo Laxmi Synergy T.Logs nil 5,564 nil 25/08 21) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 25/08 22) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 25/08 23) Bo Chem Chennai Integral Bio-Diesel 7,500 nil nil 26/08 24) Ulusoy SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/08 25) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 450/500 26/08 26) JL Roterdam JMB P.Acid nil 5,000 nil 27/08 27) Southern Falcon ATLANTIC Styrene nil 7,500 nil 27/08 28) Wander Lust JMB MOP nil 39,300 nil 28/08 29) Southern Jagur Esskay P.Acid nil 12,000 nil 28/08 30) Marigoula BSS STeam Coal nil 28,950 nil 28/08 31) Dubai Knight SAIL Coking Coal nil 30,000 nil 28/08 32) Universel Durban EshWAR Pet cOke nil 22,000 nil 28/08 33) DL Diamond Esskay Acetone nil 3,500 nil 28/08 34) Cast Legate SAIL Coking Coal nil 51,224 nil 30/08 35) Angel2 Esskay Acetone nil 1,000 nil 01/09 36) Tesoro GPRSPL Sulphur nil 21,256 nil 02/09 37) Elbe GFSA Coking Coal nil 73,303 nil 05/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL