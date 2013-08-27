Aug 27Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessles 54 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V DOUBLE PAR CHOWGULE Iron Ore 23/08 ----- ----- 42,000 nil nil 2,000 2) M.V ULUSOY 12 SAIL Coking Coal 26/08 ----- ----- nil 26,500 nil 49,112 3) M.V EURO MAX BTL CNTR 26/08 ----- ----- nil nil 252 823 4) M.T JAG AANCHAL ATLANTIC HSD 09/08 ----- ----- nil 5,000 nil 2,672 5) M.V TCI PRABHU G.P.R.S.P.L Food Grains 24/08 ----- ----- 1,290 nil nil 1,710 6) M.V WADI ALBO B.S.S Iron Ore 24/08 ----- ----- 10,403 nil nil 10,650 7) M.V MANDARIN H SEATRANS Steam Coal 24/08 ----- ----- nil 10,000 nil 20,070 8) M.T GOLDENG P JYOTHI SHIP Sulph Acid 26/08 ----- ----- nil 1,750 nil 6,960 9) M.V JIA TAI ESSKAY S.S Steel Cargo 19/08 ----- ----- 2,856 nil nil 6,060 10) M.V ARISTOS II ESHWAR SHIP PET Coke 24/08 ----- ----- nil 7,470 nil 6,521 11) M.V KAROLINE S JM BAXI & CO Rockphosp 24/08 ----- ----- nil 5,170 nil 5,317 12) M.V EUGENIA B JYOTHI SHIP R. Phosphate 17/08 ----- ----- nil 7,200 nil 2,508 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tamil Anna Seaport T.COal 45,000 nil nil 08/08 --- 2) Prem Mala AtlANTIC Hsd nil 12,000 nil 15/08 --- 3) Best Trader PosEIDON I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 17/08 --- 4) Ruby Halo BSS I.ORe 12,000 nil nil 18/08 --- 5) CMB Edouard NavSHIP I.Ore 33,000 nil nil 19/08 --- 6) Aristons Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 24/08 --- 7) Anastaia Navsip I.ORe 27,500 nil nil 24/08 --- 8) Ramprasd Essar I.ORe 85,700 nil nil 25/08 --- 9) Allcargo Laxmi Synergy T.Logs nil 5,564 nil 25/08 --- 10) Federal Tambo Seahorse M.ORe nil 26,789 nil 25/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) New Lilulai Lai PosEIDON I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 27/08 2) Prince Hendry JMB Steel Cargo 6,000 nil nil 27/08 3) Bo Chem Chennai Integral Bio-Diesel 7,500 nil nil 27/08 4) Royal Emerland Navship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 27/08 5) Sampurna Swarjya ATLANTIC Naptha 5,000 nil nil 27/08 6) JL Roterdam JMB P.Acid nil 5,000 nil 28/08 7) Wander Lust JMB MOP nil 39,300 nil 28/08 8) Marigoula BSS STeam Coal nil 28,950 nil 28/08 9) Dubai Knight SAIL Coking Coal nil 30,000 nil 28/08 10) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 100/400 28/08 11) Southern Falcon ATLANTIC Styrene nil 7,500 nil 28/08 12) DL Diamond Esskay Acetone nil 3,500 nil 28/08 13) Swarna Ganga AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 50,284 nil 28/08 14) Southern Jagur Esskay P.Acid nil 12,000 nil 29/08 15) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 150/250 29/08 16) Universal Durban EsHWAR SHIP Pet cOke nil 22,000 nil 29/08 17) Sulphur Guardian Jyothi SHIP Molten Sul nil 12,014 nil 30/08 18) Shere E Punjab SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 30/08 19) Cast Legate SAIL Coking Coal nil 51,224 nil 30/08 20) Beihai ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 12,230 nil 30/08 21) Kikoyo ATLANTIC LPG nil 27,000 nil 30/08 22) Coreshining JM BAXI & CO Steel Cargo 6,000 nil nil 31/08 23) Malavika Essar Lime Stone nil 25,000 nil 31/08 24) Rickmers Chennai ULA Steel Cargo 4,700 nil nil 01/09 25) Angel2 Esskay Acetone nil 1,000 nil 01/09 26) Yangtze Xing Zhon PosEIDON I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 02/09 27) Gas Cat Seatrans A.Ammonia nil 8,000 nil 02/09 28) Vinalines Mighty Seatrans Sulphur nil 10,000 nil 02/09 29) Tesoro GPRSPL Sulphur nil 21,256 nil 02/09 30) Maple Harmony EshwaR Pet cOke nil 21,652 nil 02/09 31) Eisho ChoWGULE I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 06/09 32) Elbe GFSA Coking Coal nil 73,303 nil 06/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL