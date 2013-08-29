Aug 29Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 35 Total Vessles 53 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V WANDER L JM BAXI MOP 28/08 ----- ----- nil 1,200 nil 38,100 2) M.V BEST TRADER POSEIDON I.ORE FINES 17/08 ----- ----- 16,500 nil nil 10,431 3) M.V DUBAI K SAIL C.COAL 28/08 ----- ----- nil 8,000 nil 44,282 4) M.V JERVIS B MAERSK CNTR 28/08 ----- ----- nil nil 10,980 26,490 5) M.V WADI A B.S.S I.ORE FINES 24/08 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 10,650 6) M.T SWARNA G AVBGPR CRUDE OIL 28/08 ----- ----- nil 45,284 nil 5,000 7) M.V MANDARIN H SEATRANS Steam Coal 24/08 ----- ----- nil 6,978 nil COMP 8) M.V ALL CARGO L SYNERGY T.LOGS 25/08 ----- ----- nil 3,020 nil 2,545 9) M.V TAMIL ANNA SEAPOL T.COAL 08/08 ----- ----- 18,900 nil nil 8,215 10) M.V CMB EDOUARD NAVSHIP I.ORE FINES 19/08 ----- ----- 4,740 nil nil 23,260 11) M.V ANASTAS NAVSHIP I.ORE 24/08 ----- ----- 5,960 nil nil 21,540 12) M.T SOUTHERN F ATLANTIC Styr & IPA 28/08 ----- ----- nil 504 nil 7,300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Prem Mala AtlANTIC Hsd nil 12,000 nil 15/08 --- 2) Ruby Halo BSS I.ORe 12,000 nil nil 18/08 --- 3) Aristons Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 24/08 --- 4) Ramprasd Essar I.ORe 85,700 nil nil 25/08 --- 5) Federal Tambo Seahorse M.ORe nil 26,789 nil 25/08 --- 6) Royal Emerland Navship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 28/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) New Lilulai Lai PosEIDON I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 29/08 2) Bochem Chennai Integral Biodiesel 7,500 nil nil 29/08 3) Histiara Princess IOS FO&LSHS 31,500 nil nil 29/08 4) Southern Jagur Esskay P.Acid nil 12,000 nil 29/08 5) Universal Durban EsHWAR SHIP Pet cOke nil 22,000 nil 29/08 6) DL Diamond Esskay Acetone nil 3,500 nil 29/08 7) Shere E Punjab SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 30/08 8) Rickmers Chennai ULA Steel Cargo 4,700 nil nil 30/08 9) Sampurna Swarjya ATLANTIC Naptha 5,000 nil nil 30/08 10) JL Roterdam JMB P.ACid nil 5,000 nil 30/08 11) Sulphur Guardian Jyothi SHIP Molten Sul nil 12,014 nil 30/08 12) Cast Legate SAIL Coking Coal nil 51,224 nil 30/08 13) Maple Harmony EshwaR Pet cOke nil 21,652 nil 30/08 14) Marigoula BSS STeam Coal nil 28,950 nil 30/08 15) SC Beihai ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 12,230 nil 30/08 16) Yasa Ozscan Seacrest M.Ore nil 22,012 nil 30/08 17) Kikoyo ATLANTIC LPG nil 27,000 nil 30/08 18) Prince Hendry JMB P.Acid nil 5,000 nil 31/08 19) Malavika Essar Lime Stone nil 25,000 nil 31/08 20) Coreshining JM BAXI & CO Steel Cargo 6,000 nil nil 01/09 21) Rose Blasam Navship S.Coal nil 45,211 nil 01/09 22) Unity Relay Cont nil nil 250/100 01/09 23) Angel2 Esskay Acetone nil 1,000 nil 01/09 24) Yangtze Xing Zhon PosEIDON I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 02/09 25) Gas Cat Seatrans A.Ammonia nil 8,000 nil 02/09 26) Vinalines Mighty Seatrans Sulphur nil 10,000 nil 02/09 27) Tesoro GPRSPL Sulphur nil 21,256 nil 02/09 28) Kamlesh Essar I.ORe 88,500 nil nil 04/09 29) Zheng Rong GAC Coking Coal nil 55,000 nil 04/09 30) Common Venture EVERSUn Pet cOke nil 54,560 nil 04/09 31) OEL Vicotry Relay Cont nil nil 150/250 04/09 32) Eisho ChoWGULE I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 06/09 33) Elbe GFSA Coking Coal nil 73,303 nil 06/09 34) Crest Trader SAIL Coking Coal nil 73,622 nil 06/09 35) Emerland Star BSS STeam Coal nil 55,201 nil 06/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL