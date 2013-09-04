Sep 04Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 33 Total Vessles 54 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V UNITY RELAY CNTR 02/09 ----- ----- nil nil 9,298 802 2) M.T SWARNA KAVERI ATLANTIC HSD 01/09 ----- ----- nil 19,000 nil 42,000 3) M.V AZURE SKY ESHWAR SHIP CP Coke 02/09 ----- ----- 3,740 nil nil 10,549 4) M.V PRINCE HENRY J.M BAXI & COSteel Cargo 01/09 ----- ----- 2,797 nil nil 714 5) M.V VINALINES MI SEATRANS Sulphur 02/09 ----- ----- nil 5,936 nil 8,400 6) M.V EASTERN SUN ESSKAY S.S S Blo & Pl 30/08 ----- ----- 208 nil nil 252 7) M.V. ROSE BALSAM NAVSHIP S.Coal 01/09 ----- ----- nil 7,850 nil 37,361 8) M.V MAPLE HARMONY ESHWAR Pet Coke 04/09 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 21,652 9) M.V ROYAL EME NAVSHIP Alumina 28/08 ----- ----- 14,000 nil nil 16,300 10) M.T HISTRIA PRINC I.O.S FO & LSHS 29/08 ----- ----- 3,943 nil nil 27,557 11) M.T EAGLE MIRI ATLANTIC Naptha 31/08 ----- ----- 6,200 nil nil 300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Prem Mala AtlANTIC Hsd nil 12,000 nil 15/08 --- 2) Suvarna Swarajya ATLANTIC MS,SKO 27,000 nil nil 01/09 --- 3) Rose Blasam Navship I.OrSTeam C 50,000 45,211 nil 01/09 --- 4) Lourdes AtLANTIC FO nil 5,083 nil 01/09 --- 5) Ayame AtlaNTIC LPG nil 29,500 nil 01/09 --- 6) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 88,500 nil nil 03/09 --- 7) Swarna Godavari ATlantic Trns Crude 27,000 nil nil 03/09 --- 8) Glovis Master BSS I.Ore 19,000 nil nil 03/09 --- 9) Jag Pushpa Sravan HSD nil 6,380 nil 03/09 --- 10) Vedika Prem Atlantic ATF&MS Oil nil 15,000 nil 03/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Common Venture Eversun Pet Coke nil 54,560 nil 04/09 2) Harbour Kristin Monship C.Soda nil 6,893 nil 04/09 3) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 04/09 4) Yangte Xing Zhong PosEIDON I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 05/09 5) Shere-e-Punjab SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 05/09 6) Star Norito GPRSPL I.Ore 45,100 nil nil 05/09 7) Eisho ChoWGULE I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 05/09 8) Nirmal Gautam SAIL I.ORe 51,000 nil nil 05/09 9) Chang Hang Bin Hi Sree Binni I.ORe 27,000 nil nil 05/09 10) Coreshing HL JMB Steel Cargo 14,000 nil nil 05/09 11) SPT Conqueor ATLANTIC Trns Crude 27,000 nil nil 05/09 12) Gast Cat Seatrans A.Ammonia nil 8,000 nil 05/09 13) OEL Vicotry Relay CNTR nil nil 150/250 05/09 14) Zheng Rong SAil Coking Coal nil 55,000 nil 05/09 15) Typhoon Jyothi Urea nil 34,794 nil 06/09 16) Crest Trader SAIL Coking Coal nil 73,622 nil 06/09 17) Elbe GFSA Coking Coal nil 73,303 nil 06/09 18) Emerland Star BSS STeam Coal nil 55,201 nil 06/09 19) Thetis Glory JMB LPG nil 20,000 nil 06/09 20) Guru Gobind Singh AVGPR Crude nil 138,552 nil 06/09 21) Aetoila Eshwar Alumina 30,600 nil nil 07/09 22) Tesoro GPRSPL Sulphur nil 21,256 nil 07/09 23) Silvern Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300/300 07/09 24) JL Nehru AVGPR Crude nil 49,407 nil 07/09 25) Zheng Rong GAC Coking Coal nil 55,000 nil 05/09 26) Pine Leader ASS Granite 3,000 nil nil 08/09 27) Fairchem JMB S.Acid nil 5,500 nil 08/09 28) Pine Leader ASS Anodes nil 5,992 nil 08/09 29) Tong Ji Men Seatrans Rock Phos nil 8,430 nil 09/09 30) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 450/450 09/09 31) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 90,000 nil nil 10/09 32) Navious GAC Coking COal nil 55,000 nil 13/09 33) STX Clover Grand STeam Coal nil 35,300 nil 15/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL