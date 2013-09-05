Sep 05Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessles 51 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV COMMON VENTURE EVERSUN PET COKE 04/09 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 54,560 2) MV MAERSK DARTF MEARSKLINE CNTR 04/09 ----- ----- nil nil 6,050 15,254 3) MT SPT CONQUERER ATLANTIC Crude Oil 05/09 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 27,000 4) MT SWARNA KAVERI ATLANTIC HSD 01/09 ----- ----- nil 6,587 nil 35,413 5) MV AZURE SKY ESHWAR CP Coke 02/09 ----- ----- 8,920 nil nil 1,100 6) MV VINALINES MI SEATRANS Sulphur 02/09 ----- ----- nil 7,370 nil 1,030 7) MV ROSE BALSAM NAVSHIP S.Coal 01/09 ----- ----- nil 10,780 nil 28,040 8) MV MAPLE HARMONY ESHWAR Pet Coke 04/09 ----- ----- nil 6,500 nil 15,152 9) MV HARBOUR KR MONSHIP CAUSTIC SODA 04/09 ----- ----- nil 500 nil 6,393 10) MT HISTRIA PRINCEI.O.S FO & LSHS 29/08 ----- ----- 7,690 nil nil 19,867 11) MT VEDIKA PREM ATLANTIC ATF & MS Oil 03/09 ----- ----- nil 3,675 nil 5,337 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Prem Mala AtlANTIC Hsd nil 12,000 nil 15/08 --- 2) Rose Blasam Navship I.Ore 50,000 45,211 nil 01/09 --- 3) Suvarna Swarajya ATLANTIC MS,SKO 27,000 nil nil 01/09 --- 4) Lourdes AtLANTIC FO nil 5,083 nil 01/09 --- 5) Ayame AtlaNTIC LPG nil 29,500 nil 01/09 --- 6) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 88,500 nil nil 03/09 --- 7) Glovis Master BSS I.Ore 25700/19000 nil nil 03/09 --- 8) Swarna Godavari ATlantic Trns Crude 27,000 nil nil 03/09 --- 9) Nirmal Gautam SAIL I.ORe 51,000 nil nil 04/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Star Norito GPRSPL I.Ore 45,100 nil nil 05/09 2) Eisho ChoWGULE I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 05/09 3) Chang Hang Bin Hi Sree Binni I.ORe 27,000 nil nil 05/09 4) Coreshing HL JMB Steel Cargo 14,000 nil nil 05/09 5) Gast Cat Seatrans A.Ammonia nil 8,000 nil 05/09 6) Zheng Rong SAil C. Coal nil 55,000 nil 05/09 7) OEL Vicotry Relay CNTR nil nil 150/250 05/09 8) Shere Punjab SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 06/09 9) Sampurna Swarajya ATLANTIC MS,HSD&SKO 22,000 nil nil 06/09 10) Typhoon Jyothi Urea nil 34,794 nil 06/09 11) Crest Trader SAIL C. Coal nil 73,622 nil 06/09 12) Elbe GFSA C. Coal nil 73,303 nil 06/09 13) Emerland Star BSS STeam Coal nil 55,201 nil 06/09 14) Thetis Glory JMB LPG nil 20,000 nil 06/09 15) Guru Gobind Singh AVGPR Crude nil 138,552 nil 06/09 16) Yangtze Xing ZhongPosideon I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 07/09 17) Tesoro GPRSPL Sulphur nil 21,256 nil 07/09 18) Aetoila Eshwar Alumina 30,600 nil nil 07/09 19) Alantic Hawk IOS Urea nil 60,300 nil 07/09 20) Silvern Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300/300 07/09 21) JL Nehru AVGPR Crude nil 49,407 nil 07/09 22) Pine Leader ASS Granite 3,000 nil nil 08/09 24) Pine Leader ASS Anodes nil 5,992 nil 08/09 25) Fairchem JMB S.Acid nil 5,500 nil 09/09 26) Tong Ji Men Seatrans Rock Phos nil 8,430 nil 09/09 27) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 450/450 09/09 28) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 90,000 nil nil 10/09 29) Navious ProsperityGAC C. Coal nil 55,000 nil 13/09 30) Vishva Nidhi Puyvast Urea nil 36,010 nil 14/09 31) STX Clover Grand STeam Coal nil 35,300 nil 15/09 32) Blue Eternity Integral M.ORe nil 22,000 nil 16/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL