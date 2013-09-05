UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Sep 05Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessles 51 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV COMMON VENTURE EVERSUN PET COKE 04/09 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 54,560 2) MV MAERSK DARTF MEARSKLINE CNTR 04/09 ----- ----- nil nil 6,050 15,254 3) MT SPT CONQUERER ATLANTIC Crude Oil 05/09 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 27,000 4) MT SWARNA KAVERI ATLANTIC HSD 01/09 ----- ----- nil 6,587 nil 35,413 5) MV AZURE SKY ESHWAR CP Coke 02/09 ----- ----- 8,920 nil nil 1,100 6) MV VINALINES MI SEATRANS Sulphur 02/09 ----- ----- nil 7,370 nil 1,030 7) MV ROSE BALSAM NAVSHIP S.Coal 01/09 ----- ----- nil 10,780 nil 28,040 8) MV MAPLE HARMONY ESHWAR Pet Coke 04/09 ----- ----- nil 6,500 nil 15,152 9) MV HARBOUR KR MONSHIP CAUSTIC SODA 04/09 ----- ----- nil 500 nil 6,393 10) MT HISTRIA PRINCEI.O.S FO & LSHS 29/08 ----- ----- 7,690 nil nil 19,867 11) MT VEDIKA PREM ATLANTIC ATF & MS Oil 03/09 ----- ----- nil 3,675 nil 5,337 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Prem Mala AtlANTIC Hsd nil 12,000 nil 15/08 --- 2) Rose Blasam Navship I.Ore 50,000 45,211 nil 01/09 --- 3) Suvarna Swarajya ATLANTIC MS,SKO 27,000 nil nil 01/09 --- 4) Lourdes AtLANTIC FO nil 5,083 nil 01/09 --- 5) Ayame AtlaNTIC LPG nil 29,500 nil 01/09 --- 6) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 88,500 nil nil 03/09 --- 7) Glovis Master BSS I.Ore 25700/19000 nil nil 03/09 --- 8) Swarna Godavari ATlantic Trns Crude 27,000 nil nil 03/09 --- 9) Nirmal Gautam SAIL I.ORe 51,000 nil nil 04/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Star Norito GPRSPL I.Ore 45,100 nil nil 05/09 2) Eisho ChoWGULE I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 05/09 3) Chang Hang Bin Hi Sree Binni I.ORe 27,000 nil nil 05/09 4) Coreshing HL JMB Steel Cargo 14,000 nil nil 05/09 5) Gast Cat Seatrans A.Ammonia nil 8,000 nil 05/09 6) Zheng Rong SAil C. Coal nil 55,000 nil 05/09 7) OEL Vicotry Relay CNTR nil nil 150/250 05/09 8) Shere Punjab SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 06/09 9) Sampurna Swarajya ATLANTIC MS,HSD&SKO 22,000 nil nil 06/09 10) Typhoon Jyothi Urea nil 34,794 nil 06/09 11) Crest Trader SAIL C. Coal nil 73,622 nil 06/09 12) Elbe GFSA C. Coal nil 73,303 nil 06/09 13) Emerland Star BSS STeam Coal nil 55,201 nil 06/09 14) Thetis Glory JMB LPG nil 20,000 nil 06/09 15) Guru Gobind Singh AVGPR Crude nil 138,552 nil 06/09 16) Yangtze Xing ZhongPosideon I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 07/09 17) Tesoro GPRSPL Sulphur nil 21,256 nil 07/09 18) Aetoila Eshwar Alumina 30,600 nil nil 07/09 19) Alantic Hawk IOS Urea nil 60,300 nil 07/09 20) Silvern Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300/300 07/09 21) JL Nehru AVGPR Crude nil 49,407 nil 07/09 22) Pine Leader ASS Granite 3,000 nil nil 08/09 24) Pine Leader ASS Anodes nil 5,992 nil 08/09 25) Fairchem JMB S.Acid nil 5,500 nil 09/09 26) Tong Ji Men Seatrans Rock Phos nil 8,430 nil 09/09 27) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 450/450 09/09 28) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 90,000 nil nil 10/09 29) Navious ProsperityGAC C. Coal nil 55,000 nil 13/09 30) Vishva Nidhi Puyvast Urea nil 36,010 nil 14/09 31) STX Clover Grand STeam Coal nil 35,300 nil 15/09 32) Blue Eternity Integral M.ORe nil 22,000 nil 16/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)