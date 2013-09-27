Sep 27- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 38 Total Vessels 57 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KAMLESH ESSAR Iron Ore 03/09 ----- ----- 43,500 nil nil 36,000 2) MV SUPER GRACE B.S.S Coking Coal 25/09 ----- ----- nil 29,664 nil 1,936 3) MV KOTA PERMASAN SEAWAYS CNTR 25/09 ----- ----- nil nil TOCOME 5,000 4) MT DESH SHAKTI AVBGPR Crude Oil 22/09 ----- ----- nil 67,500 nil 1,190 5) Lpg/C. FOUNTAIN GPRSPL LPG 24/09 ----- ----- nil 14,867 nil 30,125 6) MV RAISING FALCON EVERSUN Steel Cargo 22/09 ----- ----- 3,161 nil nil 8,369 7) MV TRANSCENDEN SPAN Pig Iron 16/09 ----- ----- nil 21,900 nil 7,111 8) MV CHENNAI JAYAM SEAPOL THERMAL COAL 26/09 ----- ----- 18,000 nil nil COMP 9) MV DANIELA SEAWAYS STEEL BILLET 19/09 ----- ----- 1,232 nil nil 17,468 10) MV JEWEL OF SOHAR S.C & CO Iron Ore 25/09 ----- ----- 21,900 nil nil 12,895 11) MV EASTERN SUN ESSKAY S.S Steel Cargo 30/08 ----- ----- 214 nil nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Yangtze Xing ZhongPosideon I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 06/09 --- 2) Ram Prasad Essar I.ORe 85,700 nil nil 18/09 --- 3) Angel No 11 Esskay S.S C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 21/09 --- 4) Asphat Alliance ATLANTIC Bitumen 4,500 nil nil 22/09 --- 5) Gandhar AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 140,000 nil 23/09 --- 6) Jag Aanchal ATLANTIC HSD nil 32,000 nil 23/09 --- 7) Nan Chang Hai DS Narayan Steel Slabs 21,500 nil nil 23/09 --- 8) Star Lily Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 25/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Arundel Castle Intergal Steel Plate 11,400 nil nil 27/09 2) Tong Ji Men JJMB Steel Billet 21,000 nil nil 27/09 3) Jag Prachi ATLANTIC FO 15,000 nil nil 27/09 4) AL Majedh GAC L.Ammonia nil 5,000 nil 27/09 5) Furniness London SAIL COking Coal nil 51,506 nil 27/09 6) Crown Voyager Sreebinni I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 28/09 7) Southern Koala Esskay S.S Ph. Acid nil 9,500 nil 28/09 8) Doric Pride SAIL COking Coal nil 28,000 nil 28/09 9) Hanjin Hirose SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 28/09 10) Yasa Nelsin Integral COking Coal nil 79,353 nil 28/09 11) Bi Jia Shah BSS Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 28/09 12) Jai Krishna Amma T.Logs nil 5,770 nil 28/09 13) Silver Fern Focus Cont nil nil 300/300 28/09 14) Vinalines Star BSS Mill Scale 22,000 nil nil 28/09 15) Ultra Wollong SC&CO I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 29/09 16) Kang Fu KR&Sons I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 29/09 17) Tamil Kamaraj Seapol T.COal 40,000 nil nil 29/09 18) Lady Ceiline KR&Sons Ammonia nil 21,156 nil 29/09 19) Widear SC&CO I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 30/09 20) Oriental Trader SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 30/09 21) Sarawajan OSL I.Ore 17,000 nil nil 30/09 22) Zhen Yang ATLANTIC Paralxene 9,000 nil nil 30/09 23) Nosco Glory IOS Urea nil 49,519 nil 30/09 24) Maple Opal BSS Steam Coal nil 23,900 nil 30/09 25) Olmpus Eshwar Pet Coke nil 31,500 nil 30/09 26) Hyulin Esskay C.Soda nil 10,190 nil 30/09 27) Passat Spring BTL Cont nil nil 450/500 30/09 28) Atheian Harmony AtlANTIC CRude Oil nil 254,006 nil 30/09 29) TCI Xps GPRSPL T.Logs nil 2,552 nil 02/10 30) Kikyo ATLANTIC Propane nil 30,600 nil 02/10 31) Gas Cat Seatrans A.Ammonia nil 9,500 nil 03/10 32) Belltatrix SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 04/10 33) Southern Royal ATLANTIC Styrene nil 9,500 nil 04/10 34) Taikli Puyvast I.SAnd 10,000 nil nil 05/10 35) Changyang Pioneer Infinity Urea nil 52,487 nil 05/10 36) Chipt Star JMB Wood Chips nil 40,000 nil 05/10 37) Anne Sofie GPRSPL Crane nil 1,607 nil 05/10 38) Vinalines Sunrise Seatrans Steam Coal nil 32,000 nil 06/10 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL