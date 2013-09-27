Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Sep 27- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 38 Total Vessels 57 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KAMLESH ESSAR Iron Ore 03/09 ----- ----- 43,500 nil nil 36,000 2) MV SUPER GRACE B.S.S Coking Coal 25/09 ----- ----- nil 29,664 nil 1,936 3) MV KOTA PERMASAN SEAWAYS CNTR 25/09 ----- ----- nil nil TOCOME 5,000 4) MT DESH SHAKTI AVBGPR Crude Oil 22/09 ----- ----- nil 67,500 nil 1,190 5) Lpg/C. FOUNTAIN GPRSPL LPG 24/09 ----- ----- nil 14,867 nil 30,125 6) MV RAISING FALCON EVERSUN Steel Cargo 22/09 ----- ----- 3,161 nil nil 8,369 7) MV TRANSCENDEN SPAN Pig Iron 16/09 ----- ----- nil 21,900 nil 7,111 8) MV CHENNAI JAYAM SEAPOL THERMAL COAL 26/09 ----- ----- 18,000 nil nil COMP 9) MV DANIELA SEAWAYS STEEL BILLET 19/09 ----- ----- 1,232 nil nil 17,468 10) MV JEWEL OF SOHAR S.C & CO Iron Ore 25/09 ----- ----- 21,900 nil nil 12,895 11) MV EASTERN SUN ESSKAY S.S Steel Cargo 30/08 ----- ----- 214 nil nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Yangtze Xing ZhongPosideon I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 06/09 --- 2) Ram Prasad Essar I.ORe 85,700 nil nil 18/09 --- 3) Angel No 11 Esskay S.S C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 21/09 --- 4) Asphat Alliance ATLANTIC Bitumen 4,500 nil nil 22/09 --- 5) Gandhar AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 140,000 nil 23/09 --- 6) Jag Aanchal ATLANTIC HSD nil 32,000 nil 23/09 --- 7) Nan Chang Hai DS Narayan Steel Slabs 21,500 nil nil 23/09 --- 8) Star Lily Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 25/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Arundel Castle Intergal Steel Plate 11,400 nil nil 27/09 2) Tong Ji Men JJMB Steel Billet 21,000 nil nil 27/09 3) Jag Prachi ATLANTIC FO 15,000 nil nil 27/09 4) AL Majedh GAC L.Ammonia nil 5,000 nil 27/09 5) Furniness London SAIL COking Coal nil 51,506 nil 27/09 6) Crown Voyager Sreebinni I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 28/09 7) Southern Koala Esskay S.S Ph. Acid nil 9,500 nil 28/09 8) Doric Pride SAIL COking Coal nil 28,000 nil 28/09 9) Hanjin Hirose SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 28/09 10) Yasa Nelsin Integral COking Coal nil 79,353 nil 28/09 11) Bi Jia Shah BSS Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 28/09 12) Jai Krishna Amma T.Logs nil 5,770 nil 28/09 13) Silver Fern Focus Cont nil nil 300/300 28/09 14) Vinalines Star BSS Mill Scale 22,000 nil nil 28/09 15) Ultra Wollong SC&CO I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 29/09 16) Kang Fu KR&Sons I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 29/09 17) Tamil Kamaraj Seapol T.COal 40,000 nil nil 29/09 18) Lady Ceiline KR&Sons Ammonia nil 21,156 nil 29/09 19) Widear SC&CO I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 30/09 20) Oriental Trader SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 30/09 21) Sarawajan OSL I.Ore 17,000 nil nil 30/09 22) Zhen Yang ATLANTIC Paralxene 9,000 nil nil 30/09 23) Nosco Glory IOS Urea nil 49,519 nil 30/09 24) Maple Opal BSS Steam Coal nil 23,900 nil 30/09 25) Olmpus Eshwar Pet Coke nil 31,500 nil 30/09 26) Hyulin Esskay C.Soda nil 10,190 nil 30/09 27) Passat Spring BTL Cont nil nil 450/500 30/09 28) Atheian Harmony AtlANTIC CRude Oil nil 254,006 nil 30/09 29) TCI Xps GPRSPL T.Logs nil 2,552 nil 02/10 30) Kikyo ATLANTIC Propane nil 30,600 nil 02/10 31) Gas Cat Seatrans A.Ammonia nil 9,500 nil 03/10 32) Belltatrix SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 04/10 33) Southern Royal ATLANTIC Styrene nil 9,500 nil 04/10 34) Taikli Puyvast I.SAnd 10,000 nil nil 05/10 35) Changyang Pioneer Infinity Urea nil 52,487 nil 05/10 36) Chipt Star JMB Wood Chips nil 40,000 nil 05/10 37) Anne Sofie GPRSPL Crane nil 1,607 nil 05/10 38) Vinalines Sunrise Seatrans Steam Coal nil 32,000 nil 06/10 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.