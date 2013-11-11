Nov 11Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 25 Expected Vessels 35 Total Vessels 73 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V IKAN BAGAT INTEGRAL COKING COAL 09/11 ----- ----- nil 28,000 nil 52,329 2) Lpg/C. PROGRESS ATLANTIC LPG 07/11 ----- ----- nil 12,740 nil COMP 3) M.V UNITED TAMBOR PUYVAST Steel & Gra 31/10 ----- ----- 2,346 nil nil 13,412 4) M.V NOSCO TRADER THE ROYAL P Maize 27/10 ----- ----- 805 nil nil 5,295 5) M.V VINALINES OC CHOWGULE Steel Cargo 31/10 ----- ----- 339 nil nil 12,627 6) M.V SH GRACE ESHWAR Pet Coke 09/10 ----- ----- nil 7,940 nil 18,100 7) M.V CAPITOLA SAIL Coking Coal 08/11 ----- ----- nil 10,423 nil COMP 8) M.T GOLDEN UNITY SEATRANS Sulp Acid 06/10 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil COMP 9) M.T TUSON SYNERGY TIMBER LOGS 31/10 ----- ----- nil 1,957 nil 3,504 10) M.V CHENNAI JAYAM SEAPOL Thermal Coal 06/11 ----- ----- 7,080 nil nil COMP 11) M.V KANG FU KR & SONS Iron Ore 06/11 ----- ----- 13,100 nil nil 23,105 12) M.V AFRICAN ORCHI ESSKAY Steel Cargo 28/10 ----- ----- 824 nil nil 6,667 13) M.T ASPHALT ALLIA ATLANTIC Bitumen 06/11 ----- ----- 3,262 nil nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Aanchal AtlantIC HSD nil 27,001 nil 10/10 --- 2) Maharaj Agarsen AVB GPR CRude Oil nil 140,000 nil 25/10 --- 3) Lanna Naree Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 28/10 --- 4) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 130,000 nil nil 30/10 --- 5) Tu Son Synergy T.Logs nil 5,400 nil 31/10 --- 6) Coco Gyun Everett T.Logs nil 7,200 nil 01/11 --- 7) Selin M Navship I.Ore 30,700 nil nil 02/11 --- 8) Vinaship sEa Esskay I.ORe 25,000 nil nil 02/11 --- 9) Olympais InfiNITY Steam cOal nil 45,070 nil 03/11 --- 10) Rainbow SEAWAYS Steel Cargo 200,000 nil nil 04/11 --- 11) Mahoni Puyvast GB 7,000 nil nil 05/11 --- 12) Sioux Maiden Eshwar CP Coke 23,000 nil nil 05/11 --- 13) TCI Xps GprSPL T.Logs nil 2,552 nil 06/11 --- 14) Loreto Navship Steam cOal nil 40,550 nil 07/11 --- 15) Arrialh NavSHIP Steam cOal nil 35,769 nil 08/11 --- 16) Teamworth No2 SEAWAYS Steel Cargo 10,000 nil nil 09/11 --- 17) Parnon BSS I.ORMills S 31,250 nil nil 10/11 --- 18) Lambi InteGRAL S Coils/GB 8,500 nil nil 10/11 --- 19) Sampurna Swarajy AtlantiC HSD&SKO 19,000 nil nil 10/11 --- 20) Pine Leader ASShipping GB 3,000 nil nil 10/11 --- 21) Tamil Periyar Seaport T.Coal 40,000 nil nil 10/11 --- 22) Rose Balsam SAIL COking Coal nil 26,000 nil 10/11 --- 23) Ocean Probe Focus CNTR nil nil 188/300 10/11 --- 24) Quang Minh James P b Anodes nil 5,137 nil 10/11 --- 25) ITT Puma GprSPL T.Logs nil 1,480 nil 10/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Red Seto Pennisular I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 11/11 2) Southern Royal AtlanTIC Styrene Mon nil 7,700 nil 11/11 3) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 450/500 11/11 4) Eternity C BSS M.Ore nil 17,770 nil 11/11 5) Swarana Kauveri ATLANTIC HSD nil 60,000 nil 11/11 6) New Vision IOS CRude Oil nil 138,169 nil 11/11 7) Bi Jia Shan SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 11/11 8) Admire Coral PuyvAST GB 10,000 nil nil 12/11 9) APJ Akhil Seaport T.COal 45,000 nil nil 12/11 10) AS Elysa Jyothi Urea nil 22,000 nil 12/11 11) Gas Line Seatrans A. Ammonia nil 7,001 nil 12/11 12) Red Seto BSS COking Coal nil 74,469 nil 12/11 13) Swarna Kalash AtlantIC HSD nil 7,606 nil 12/11 14) Vinalinnes Star BSS Mill Scale 22,000 nil nil 13/11 15) CMB Weihai IOS MOP nil 31,657 nil 13/11 16) Hongxin Blue Sea IOS DAP nil 31,378 nil 13/11 17) Jin Zhou SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 14/11 18) Venture SW GAC I.SAnd 12,500 nil nil 14/11 19) Zhen Yan Monship C.SOda nil 8,000 nil 14/11 20) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 14/11 21) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 14/11 22) Mairni Posiedon I.ORe 58,650 nil nil 15/11 23) Orient Transit Admiral Mill Scale 17,000 nil nil 15/11 24) Huge Sw Esskay I.SAnd 11,000 nil nil 15/11 25) Clipper Iyo EsHWAR Pet coke nil 26,749 nil 16/11 26) Wadi Safaga SAIL COking Coal nil 46,000 nil 16/11 27) Aurora Pearl Seatrans DAP nil 34,997 nil 16/11 28) King Island Seahorse M.Ore nil 16,500 nil 16/11 29) Kota Puri SEAWAYS CNTR nil 5,000 nil 16/11 30) Ultra Regina BSS MOP nil 25,000 nil 17/11 31) Captain V Lionos Jyothi Rockphospate nil 49,965 nil 18/11 32) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 450/500 18/11 33) Solent BSS MOP nil 16,079 nil 20/11 34) Iris SeatraNS S.Acid nil 5,507 nil 20/11 35) Porthos SeatRANS Rockphospate nil 44,000 nil 28/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL