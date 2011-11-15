NEW YORK Nov 15 Plans to build a soaring
office tower atop a midtown Manhattan's bus terminal snagged
again after a Chinese investor in the Vornado Realty Trust
(VNO.N) project dropped out, Tuesday's New York Times said.
The bus terminal is owned by the Port Authority of New York
and New Jersey, and an authority spokesman declined comment
ahead of a midday board meeting. A Vornado spokesperson did not
immediately return a call seeking comment.
The proposed building was one of the long-term projects
Vornado has undertaken. The Paramus, New Jersey-based company
is one of two builders redeveloping the James A. Farley Post
Office, renamed the Moynihan Station, about 10 blocks south of
the Port Authority bus terminal. It also owns the Pennsylvania
Hotel, which it had originally planned to demolish and build a
headquarters for Merrill Lynch, now owned by Bank of America
Corp (BAC.N).
The Port Authority's finances have been strained by
redeveloping the World Trade Center site and leasing the
midtown bus terminal to a developer could have given it a
boost.
In July, the Chinese investor, the controlling shareholder
of SOHO China Ltd (0410.HK), said it was considering a New York
investment. The paper said it instead opted to invest in Park
Avenue Plaza, a 45-story skyscraper at 299 Park Avenue.
Vornado had been counting on it for a $600 million
investment, the Times said.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla and Ilaina Jonas, editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)