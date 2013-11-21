BSGR sues George Soros over loss of Guinea iron project
April 14 Mining company BSG Resources (BSGR) on Friday filed a lawsuit accusing U.S. financier George Soros of scuttling its iron ore deal in Guinea and alleged $10 billion worth in damages.
Nov 21 Porter Bancorp Inc : * John t. Taylor named Porter Bancorp Inc CEO and pbi bank chairman * Says john Taylor appointed CEO * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Companies controlled by Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz sued fellow billionaire George Soros- Bloomberg, citing court papers