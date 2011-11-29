* Clinton Group writes to board
* Questions accuracy of representations made to investors
* Urges for replacement of co's mgmt
* Shares up 5 pct
Nov 29 Clinton Group Inc, a shareholder of
Porter Bancorp Inc, said it has written to the bank to
express concern over its level of problem assets.
The group had earlier questioned the accuracy of Porter
Bancorp's representations to investors, which had led to an
investigation by the bank's risk policy and oversight committee.
"We believe the committee's conclusions are incorrect and
that the company continues to obfuscate problem assets on its
balance sheet and operate in a manner contrary to the interests
of its public shareholders," Clinton Group CEO George Hall wrote
in the letter.
In a filing with regulators, Clinton Group said the bank had
a lower ratio of reserves to non-performing loans than its
peers, and questioned whether the bank had set aside enough
money to cover bad loans.
The group, which has offered to purchase the company's stock
at book value, indicated that the company's refusal to seriously
entertain its proposal also questions accuracy of the company's
financial statements.
The letter, which cast doubts on many of the bank's
accounting decisions, urged the committee to look into the
valuations assigned to its assets and replace the management
team and raise capital.
When contacted, the bank said its senior management was
reviewing the letter and refused to comment at the time.
As of Nov. 23, Clinton Group held a 9.4 percent stake in
Porter Bancorp, making it the largest institutional investor in
the bank.
The bank's shares were trading up 5 percent at $2.28 on
Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)