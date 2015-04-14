By David Randall
NEW YORK, April 14 Signs that stocks in the
benchmark Standard and Poor's 500 index are still moving
in unison will make 2015 a particularly challenging year for
hedge funds and mutual fund managers, according to a Goldman
Sachs research note.
Record-low dispersion, a measure of how often stocks in the
index rise or fall in lockstep, has narrowed the potential gains
from picking individual shares over the market as a whole, David
Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, said in
the report on Sunday. Should that trend continue, 2015 would be
the eighth straight year when active managers do less well than
comparable passive and exchange-traded funds.
That long losing streak has prompted investors to move more
than $444 billion to index funds since this bull market began in
2009, while pulling more than $421 billion out of funds run by
stockpickers, according to Lipper data.
So far this year, active stock funds have lost $15.2 billion
in outflows, while passive funds have gained $85.4 billion.
Slightly more than 50 percent of active large-cap funds
tracked by Lipper have beaten the S&P 500's year-to-date gain of
1.7 percent.
To increase those odds, Kostin said, fund managers should
focus on companies that have a history of trading independently
of the direction of the overall market.
Regenron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amazon.com Inc
, Priceline Group Inc and eBay Inc are
among the stocks that Goldman Sachs analysts believe are worth 9
percent or more than their current share price and have a
history of moving apart from the broad market, the report said.
Those companies Kostin expects are most likely to track the
market include PepsiCo Inc, Chevron Corp and
Procter & Gamble Co.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)