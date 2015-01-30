LONDON Jan 30 European loan portfolio sales
grew 42 percent in 2014 to 91 billion euros ($102.81 billion) in
face value year-on-year and are due to grow to 100 billion euros
in 2015, according to a report issued by PwC on Friday.
Banks have increasingly sold assets to clean up balance
sheets and comply with stricter regulation. Banks are holding
more than 2 trillion euros of unwanted lending and while much of
it will be refinanced, there remains a sizeable pool of loans
that will be sold, according to the PwC research.
The sale of commercial real estate (CRE) loans dominated
activity in 2014, accounting for over half of the deals at 49
billion euros in face value, up from 18 billion euros in 2013,
followed by the sale of consumer mortgage loans, which doubled
in 2014 to just under 20 billion euros.
German and Irish banks were the main sellers of CRE loan
portfolios, disposing a combined 30 billion euros during 2014.
The large increase in CRE transactions was driven by the
sale of certain large portfolios including Project Aran, a 6
billion euro portfolio from Ulster Bank and the sale of Project
Octopus, a 4.4 billion euro portfolio in Spain from Commerzbank,
the report said.
US and European hedge funds and private equity firms have
been big buyers of performing and non-performing loan portfolios
including Apollo, Blackstone and Cerubus. In December, RBS sold
4.8 billion pounds ($7.21 billion) of non-core Irish property
loans to Cerberus, for around 1.1 billion pounds in cash.
State-backed Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), the
former Anglo Irish Bank, disposed of 90 percent of its loans
totalling 20 billion euros, mostly between December 2013 and
March 2014, which paved the way for the winding down of the
bank.
The sale attracted significant attention from cash-rich
funds eager to put money to work and buyers included Lone Star,
CarVal Investors, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Oaktree Capital
Management, Sankaty and Apollo, according to Thomson Reuters
LPC.
"The loan portfolio market really came alive in 2014.
Increased certainty over asset prices sustained high demand from
a number of leading financial investors, and greater
availability of debt to leverage deals contributed to high
transaction volumes," PwC partner Richard Thompson said.
Banks including Citigroup and RBC provided debt financing to
some of the buyers of the IBRC portfolios. Banks have become
more comfortable lending against loan portfolio assets which are
typically bought at a discount to face value and represent a
good return, bankers said at the time of the sale.
"Large portfolios of assets are being sold and banks are
financing the acquisitions because the buyers want it. The loans
are priced more realistically and banks are comfortable at
lending at levels which are now sensible. The portfolios are
going to get churned quickly, which in turn means a quick debt
repayment," a loan banker said.
MOST ACTIVE
Ireland was the most active seller of loan portfolios in
2014 accounting for 30.5 billion euros, followed by the UK at
21.5 billion euros and Spain at 21 billion euros, the PwC report
said.
There is likely to be significant growth in loan sales in
the Italian, Dutch and Central & Eastern European markets, which
are expected to more than double portfolio sales in 2015 to
around 20 billion euros from 9 billion in 2014, when they
accounted for less than 10 percent of transaction volume, the
report said.
Investors are looking to buy assets in new markets as
pricing increases in markets which have been active sellers of
loan portfolios in previous years.
"The market continues to be dominated by the major financial
investors, all of which have significant committed funding; many
are looking at emerging European economies to escape the high
levels of competition in UK, Irish and Spanish markets,"
Thompson said.
The Asset Quality Review highlighted 136 billion euros of
troubled bank loans which is expected to drive more portfolio
sales in 2015. Some 40 billion euros of the 100 billion euros of
portfolio sales predicted in 2015 is already in progress, the
report said.
($1 = 0.8851 euros)
($1 = 0.6656 pounds)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)