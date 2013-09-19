DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 19 The European
Commission is unlikely to budge in its demand that German
financial service provider Portigon AG sell a unit
dealing with bad bank assets by 2016, a German state politician
said on Thursday.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia made his
expectation of a sale clear in recent talks, North
Rhine-Westphalia's finance minister Norbert Walter-Borjans told
the state's parliament.
"Almunia's readiness to soften the deadline for the sale is
limited," Walter-Borjans said.
Portigon is the successor business of former state-backed
lender WestLB, which was broken up after a series of trading
scandals and losses led to repeated bailouts by its owners.
Portigon has recast itself as a servicer of complex
financial portfolios and is still in the process of establishing
the bad bank asset specialist, Portigon Financial Services
(PFS), which the Commission has demanded be sold.
Walter-Borjans said the 2016 sale deadline was a hindrance
to the search for potential customers, who had raised questions
about the medium and long-term perspective for the business.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Jonathan Gould;
editing by David Evans)