DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 26 Portigon AG
, the successor institute of broken-up German state
bank WestLB, will hold off on the sale of its
financial services unit because of an unfavourable market
environment, a German state politician said on Thursday.
The finance minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Norbert
Walter-Borjans, told the state's parliament that the divestment
would be postponed, without saying when efforts to sell the
business would be resumed.
Portigon's predecessor WestLB was bailed out by its
public-sector owners after a series of trading scandals and
losses. The European Commission approved the bailout only under
strict conditions.
The state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which owns Portigon, is
under time pressure because the EU Commission has demanded that
the Portigon Financial Services unit, which specialises in
dealing with bad bank assets, be sold or possibly wound down by
2016.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Ludwig Burger;
editing by Mark Heinrich)