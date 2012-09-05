BRIEF-Rent-A-Center reports amended credit facility
* Rent-A-Center - amended credit facility extends through march 2019
Sept 5Portmarnock Leasing LLC on Wednesday sold $194,317,223 of Ex-Im Backed notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. BNP Paribas and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PORTMARNOCK AMT $194.3 MLN COUPON 1.741 PCT MATURITY 10/24/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/24/2013 MOODY'S NR YIELD 1.741 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/12/2012 S&P NR SPREAD M/S+65 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NR MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS
* Rent-A-Center - amended credit facility extends through march 2019
* Japan's ministry of finance seeks to create market enabling direct exchanges of yen and other asian currencies without using dollar as intermediary- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: