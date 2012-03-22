* Pretax profit up 20.6 pct to 6.3 mln stg
* Revenue up 4.6 pct to 53.6 mln stg
* Expects million pound boost from Queen's jubilee
* Proposes 19.6p total div, up 12.6 pct
By Clare Kane
LONDON, March 22 - British china maker Portmeirion
forecast a 1 million pound ($1.6 million) boost to sales this
year from the Queen's diamond jubilee after demand for
commemorative goods to mark the marriage of her grandson helped
to lift 2011 profits.
Portmeirion, whose products range from plates and gravy
boats to toilet brushes and watering cans, reported a 20.6
percent rise in pretax profit to 6.3 million pounds for 2011, in
line with analyst estimates provided by the company.
"I would expect that we would do in excess of a million
pounds of business off the Jubilee," Portmeirion chief executive
Lawrence Bryan told Reuters on Thursday.
The Staffordshire-based company is selling a number of
products to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 60 years on the British
throne this summer, including a vase, plates and a figurine of
the monarch which retails for 150 pounds.
The expected boost should trump the "few hundred thousand
pounds" lift provided by the wedding of Prince William and Kate
Middleton in 2011, which was a "nice PR exercise" but made
little material difference to results given the short notice the
firm had to manufacture products before the wedding, Bryan said.
Portmeirion's revenue reached a record 53.6 million pounds
($84.9 million) in 2011, spurred by customers snapping up
memorabilia, including a lion head vase featuring a photograph
of the royal couple which sold for 300 pounds.
Revenue grew in Portmeirion's main markets - the United
States, Britain and South Korea - last year, though the company
said 2012 had got off to a slower start and business in Europe,
in particular in its fifth largest market, Italy, was slow.
INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES
Portmeirion trades in more than sixty countries worldwide
and expects growth opportunities in countries like Australia and
Canada, where Queen Elizabeth is the constitutional monarch, as
well as Russia in 2012.
Bryan said the company has built a warehouse in China and he
predicted it would be a "significant market" within the next
three years.
Europe, outside Britain, would likely remain challenging, he
said, and the company would be "very satisfied" with ending 2012
flat in Europe. The firm's key markets of the United States,
Britain and South Korea, which now accounts for 20 percent of
Portmeirion's revenue, would remain important, Bryan said.
"(Portmeirion) has a strong position in the faster growing
casual dining markets, has a worldwide reputation in china and
earthenware, faces relatively weak competition in the UK and is
one of the few companies that still manufactures 45 percent of
its group sales," Seymour Pierce said in a note.
Analyst Freddie George reiterated his buy rating and upped
the target share price to 650 pence from 600 pence.
The company is proposing a total dividend of 19.6 pence for
2011, 12.6 percent higher than the year before.
Shares in Portmeirion were up 5 percent at 480 pence at 1030
GMT, having risen 11 percent since the beginning of the year.