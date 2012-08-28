WELLINGTON Aug 29 New Zealand's Port of
Tauranga Ltd posted a record full year profit up 26
percent on a year ago on improved cargo volumes and said it was
seeing signs of further growth.
The company reported a net profit of NZ$73.5 million ($59.3
million) for the 12 months to June 30 compared with NZ$58.4
million the year before.
That compared with the company's own guidance given in
February of between NZ$69 million and NZ$72 million.
The company, which is the country's biggest export port,
said total cargo volumes rose 20 percent, with container traffic
up 35 percent.
The port benefited from an industrial dispute at the rival
Ports of Auckland, which resulted in cargo being diverted to
Tauranga.
It gave no guidance for the coming year but said cargo
volumes at the start of the new trading year were higher than
the same time last year.
The Port of Tauranga said it would pay a dividend of 27
cents, compared with 11 cents a year ago.
Shares in the company, which is 55 percent owned by a local
council, last traded at NZ$12.25. So far this year the stock has
climbed around 18 percent, compared with a 10 percent rise for
the benchmark NZX-50 index.
($1=NZ$1.24)
(Gyles Beckford)