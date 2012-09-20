Sept 20 Negotiations between the U.S.
dockworkers union and the organization for shipping companies
and ports have been extended for 90 days, through Dec. 29,
averting a potential strike that would stop deliveries to ports
along the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf coasts.
The collective bargaining agreement between the
International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the U.S.
Maritime Alliance (USMX) was set to expire on Sept. 30.
"In taking this significant step, the parties emphasized
that they are doing so 'for the good of the country' to avoid
any interruption in interstate commerce," George Cohen, director
of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, said in a
statement.
The FMCS is an independent U.S. agency, based in Washington.
The negotiations will continue under the auspices of the FMCS.
Some shippers have accelerated freight deliveries to avoid
the possibility of goods languishing in East Coast and U.S. Gulf
Coast ports in case of a strike.
About 20,000 longshoremen who handle container cargo from
Maine to Texas are represented by the ILA. USMX is an alliance
of container carriers, direct employers and port associations
along the U.S. East and Gulf coasts.
Talks over the contract restarted on Monday, after breaking
down in late August.
The timing, location and substance of the talks will not be
released because of the sensitive nature of the dispute, the
agency said.
ILA and USMX representatives were not immediately available
for comment.