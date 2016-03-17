(Corrects first and second paragraph to say "strong" U.S.
dollar instead of "weak")
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, March 17 The Port of Long Beach, the
second largest port in the United States, will see 5 percent
growth in cargo volume this year as a strong U.S. dollar spurs
consumer demand, the west coast port's chief executive said on
Thursday.
The port, which handles 20 percent of U.S. cargo, mainly
from east Asia, just posted its strongest February on record,
with the stronger dollar helping to drive imports by 45 percent
compared to a year ago.
Chief Executive Jon Slangerup, who has a front-row seat on
global economic activity, said American consumer demand would
sustain global growth, offsetting a slowdown in China and an
economically weak Europe.
"The only real game in town right now is American consumers,
that's the global game," said Slangerup, adding that lower
prices and strong demand will sustain cargo growth this year.
Slowing imports from China are being compensated for by
double-digit growth in southeast Asian countries such as
Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, which are the main
drivers behind the port's growth numbers, said Slangerup.
In 2015 the port moved 7.2 million container units, known as
TEUs, through the harbor, an increase of 5.4 percent over the
previous year. February marked the eighth consecutive month of
cargo growth, port officials said.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)