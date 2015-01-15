* Ban on layoffs for at least 30 months
* State to keep 34 pct stake
* Other conditions include keeping base in Portugal
(Adds quotes, other conditions of sale)
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Jan 15 The future buyer or buyers of
Portugal's flag carrier TAP will be barred from laying off
workers en masse as long as the state remains a shareholder, the
government said on Thursday.
The Portuguese government set the condition after talks with
the unions who last month threatened a crippling strike over
Christmas, forcing it to invoke special labour requisition
powers to prevent the stoppage.
The government plans to sell its 66 percent controlling
stake in TAP, but will retain a 34 percent stake that
can be sold off two years after the privatisation.
"The agreement (with the unions) guarantees that there will
be no collective layoffs for a certain period of time - for 30
months or as long as the state has a stake in the company after
this privatisation, whatever is the longest," said the state
secretary for transport, Sergio Monteiro.
At a cabinet meeting on Thursday, the government approved a
prospectus with conditions for TAP privatisation, which also
include preserving TAP's status as the Portuguese flag carrier
and keeping the headquarters and main hub in Lisbon.
The airline has debts of some 1 billion euros and the
cash-strapped state is banned from injecting fresh capital into
the company under European Union rules. Prime Minister Pedro
Passos Coelho has said TAP will not survive if it remains in
state hands.
The privatisation is part of a programme of state-property
sell-offs agreed between Lisbon and its European and
International Monetary Fund creditors under its 2011 bailout,
which the country exited last year. Most other privatisations
have been successfully completed, exceeding Lisbon's revenue
target.
TAP's sell-off is unlikely to bring much cash to the
government, but would rid it of the airline's sizeable debt.
"We are not looking to raise cash with this privatisation,
but for conditions for the company to continue to grow in the
future," Monteiro said.
The TAP privatisation was relaunched in November after being
suspended in 2012 when the only bidder failed to present
financial guarantees in time. The government hopes it can sell
TAP this time after being approached by at least three potential
bidders. Media reports cite Brazilian airline companies Gol
and Azul among potential bidders.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)