(Adds detail, background)
LISBON Nov 12 Portugal's outgoing centre-right
government on Thursday gave the final approval for the
privatisation of indebted, loss-making airline TAP to avoid the
carrier's imminent collapse, despite objections by leftist
parties that may try to overturn the deal.
Treasury Secretary Isabel Castelo Branco said the final
agreement for the sale of a 61 percent stake in TAP to a
consortium made up of American-Brazilian aviation tycoon David
Neeleman and Portuguese bus company owner Humberto Pedrosa would
let them recapitalise the company sooner than initially agreed.
"The agreement for the conclusion of the sale allows to
hasten the capitalisation operation, with 150 million euros
injected immediately, with another 120 million to be paid until
June 2016," she said, adding that the investment was needed
urgently.
Under the initial deal signed in June, the Gateway
consortium had up to one year to put 270 million euros into the
company which has a debt of over 1 billion euros.
A day after the ousting of the centre-right government with
the help of its far left allies in parliament, the Socialist
Party on Wednesday asked state holding company Parpublica to
halt the privatisation of TAP as it considers that the state
cannot lose control of the airline.
The Socialists and their allies seek to put an end to years
of austerity and reverse various privatisations.
Left-wing politicians were quick to label the decision as
unlawful considering the government's caretaker status.
But caretaker cabinet minister Luis Marques Guedes argued
that the prospect of "imminent collapse at the treasury" of the
state-owned company made the final approval of the deal a
pressing matter of state, and thus within the competence of the
outgoing centre-right government.
He also said the deal signed did not imply any penalties for
the state in case it had to be reversed.
"At most, the money would have to be returned. Everything
will depend on the moment and reasons for the reversal, and its
dimension," he said, referring to the Socialist plan to keep a
51 percent stake in TAP.
Under European Union rules, Portugal cannot inject state aid
into the airline.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)