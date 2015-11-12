LISBON Nov 12 Portugal's caretaker centre-right
government on Thursday gave the final approval for the
privatisation of indebted airline TAP to avoid its imminent
collapse, despite objections by the Socialist party that is
seeking to form a new government.
Treasury Secretary Isabel Castelo Branco said the final
agreement for the sale of a 61 percent stake in TAP to a
consortium made up of American-Brazilian aviation tycoon David
Neeleman and Portuguese bus company owner Humberto Pedrosa
allowed to capitalise the company sooner than initially agreed.
"The agreement for the conclusion of the sale allows to
hasten the capitalisation operation, with 150 million euros
injected immediately, with another 120 million to be paid until
June 2016," she said, adding that the capitalisation had to be
done urgently due to TAP's degrading finances.
A day after the ousting of the centre-right government,
the Socialist Party on Wednesday asked state holding company
Parpublica to halt the privatisation of TAP.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)