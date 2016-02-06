LISBON Feb 6 The new Portuguese government and
a private consortium that bought a 61 percent stake in flag
carrier TAP last year have agreed in principle to give the state
a larger stake and share control of the airline, leaving it
under private management.
After long and uneasy negotiations that began when the
Socialist government took over in November, promising to regain
control of the indebted airline, the sides signed a memorandum
of understanding on Saturday under which the state will pay 1.9
million euros to lift its stake to 50 percent from 34 percent.
"This is a 50-50 deal, under which the company will be
privately managed," said Humberto Pedrosa, the Portuguese
partner in the consortium led by American-Brazilian aviation
tycoon David Neeleman, founder of U.S. budget airline JetBlue
and owner of Brazil's Azul.
Prime Minister Antonio Costa said that the state had to
ensure that it retains a strategic vision for the carrier while
respecting the rights of private investors, adding that "talks
have not been easy ... but they resulted in a good partnership".
Neeleman said that under the agreement the government would
not to interfere with the company's executive management, but
added that "there is still a lot to be negotiated", such as
interest rates on bank loans extended to the company.
The consortium and the state will have the same number of
board members, even though the consortium's stake will for now
formally be just 45 percent. Five percent of the company are
reserved for employees, but the consortium can buy those shares
from them.
The previous centre-right government sealed TAP's
privatisation in its last days after being ousted by the
Socialists and their far-left allies in parliament.
Because of European Union state-aid rules, the Portuguese
state could not inject capital into the heavily-indebted and
loss-making TAP, leaving it on the brink of bankruptcy.
Since it changed hands in November, TAP has already ordered
53 new Airbus jets and 17 regional aircraft worth a total $9
billion.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)