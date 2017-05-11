(Repeats fixing slug)
LISBON May 11 Thousands of angry passengers who
were stranded in Lisbon's international airport by a refuelling
system failure on Wednesday and had to sleep on the floor and
luggage belts were finally able to travel on Thursday.
Portugal's ANA airport management company said the
refuelling system resumed normal operation soon after midnight
and the civil aviation authority allowed planes to take off
during the night to send the travellers on their way after 64
flight cancellations and 322 delays.
The airport timetable still showed delays on most flights in
early afternoon on Thursday, but most did not exceed an hour and
ANA said the airport had resumed normal operations.
Lisbon has been experiencing a tourism boom for the past few
years and the season is in full swing by May.
Passenger Romane Rouffart told Reuters she had to wait for
her flight for 18 hours at the airport and that passengers on
her Ryanair flight had been treated "like dogs".
"That's the jungle over here and the policemen were really
stressful," she said.
During the night, passengers who had boarded one flight
refused to leave the plane, after which the crew turned on the
heating to force them out and called the police.
Passengers reported that the most affected flights were
those operated by Portugal's flagship carrier TAP and Irish
budget airline Ryanair.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Hazel Baker, editing by Ed
Osmond)