LISBON Nov 23 Germany's Fraport and
its Australian partner are preparing an "attractive" binding bid
for Portuguese airport operator ANA, an executive said,
following reports that their preliminary offer fell short of the
highest bid.
"We are very confident and have the financial means to bring
an attractive offer to the table," a Fraport executive who did
not want to be named said.
The Fraport executive declined to give any indications on
the price or comment on Portuguese media reports that the
consortium's initial offer was the lowest of five that qualified
for the next stage of the process, lagging well behind a 2.6
billion euro ($3.4 billion) bid from France's Vinci.
Portugal's government hopes to sell ANA by the end of the
year as it tries to fulfil the terms of a bailout from the
European Union and the International Monetary Fund.
It picked five out of eight preliminary bidders to make
binding offers, among them the consortium grouping Fraport and
Australia's Industry Funds Management.
The German company wants to slot ANA into a growing
portfolio of foreign airports, which already contribute around
30 percent of its profits.
The other bidders are Zurich airport operator Flughafen
Zurich ; the Blink consortium of Portuguese builder
Mota-Engil and Colombian builder Odinsa; and the Eama
consortium grouping Argentinian infrastructure group Corporacion
America and Portugal's Sonae.
Business newspaper Diario Economico said on Thursday that
two bidders left out of the next phase - Brazilian motorway
operator CCR and fund Global Infrastructure Partners
- had joined Flughafen Zurich to prepare a joint bid.
The deadline for binding bids is Dec. 14.
Asked whether Fraport was ready to consider more consortium
partners, the executive said: "We are very confident about our
consortium. We have a reliable and very aligned partnership,
although we always are in touch with people."
($1 = 0.7761 euros)
(Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and David
Holmes)