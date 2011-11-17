* Portugal has strong economic ties with former colony
* Oil-rich Angola says will try to help crisis-hit Portugal
LISBON Nov 17 Portuguese Prime Minister
Pedro Passos Coelho invited investors from former colony Angola
to take part in the privatisation programme his country is
implementing under the terms of its international rescue
package.
Debt-laden Portugal agreed a 78 billion euro ($105
billion)bailout with the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund in May that requires it to divest its stakes in
some of the country's largest companies.
"We view Angolan investment in Portugal very positively, and
be it through the privatisation process we are developing or
through other opportunities, Angolan capital is very welcome (in
Portugal)," Passos Coelho told reporters on Thursday after
meeting Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos in Luanda.
The long-serving Angolan president said his government is
willing to help Portugal during a difficult period, but stopped
short of mentioning interest in the privatisations.
Portugal plans to privatise its stakes in utility EDP
and grid operator REN by January with
divestment of its holdings in oil and gas firm Galp,
and airline TAP among those scheduled for later in 2012.
"Angola already has quite an important investment level in
Portugal, ranging from the financial to the industrial sectors,"
Passos Coelho added.
Angolan companies -- mostly linked to the state -- have
invested heavily in Portugal in recent years, acquiring large
stakes in banks Millennium BCP and Banco BPI,
oil company Galp and cable operator Zon,
among others.
While Portugal's austerity drive under the bailout is set to
push it into a deep recession, with the economy expected to
contract 1.9 percent this year and 2.8 percent in 2012,
oil-producing Angola's economy is set to grow 12.8 percent next
year.
"Angola is open and available to find a set of solutions
that are advantageous for both countries in a spirit of
solidarity and mutual help," Dos Santos said.
Angolan Minister of State Carlos Feijo said in July that the
government had prepared in-depth analyses of the Portuguese
privatisation plans for Dos Santos' consideration.
Dos Santos added that the strong economic and cultural ties
can be valuable in the current context.
Portuguese exports to Angola totalled over 1.9 billion euros
last year, making the African country its fifth-largest export
destination and the biggest outside the European Union.
Passos Coelho said Portuguese investment has also been
welcomed in Angola -- with over 7,000 Portuguese companies
operating in the country, most of them helping rebuild
infrastructure devastated by a 27-year civil war that ended in
2002.
($1 = 0.740 Euros)
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)