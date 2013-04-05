LISBON, April 5 Portugal's constitutional court
on Friday rejected four out of nine contested austerity measures
from this year's budget in a ruling that deals a blow to
government finances, but is unlikely to derail the bailed-out
country's adjustment effort.
The measures rejected by the court should deprive the state
of some 900 million euros ($1.17 billion) in revenues and
savings, according to preliminary estimates based on budget
calculations.
The whole package of new austerity measures introduced by
the 2013 budget is worth about 5 billion euros.
The 13 constitutional court judges scrutinized articles of
the 2013 budget, which imposed the largest tax increase in
living memory and imposed pay cuts for civil servants and
pensioners, rejecting some of them.
The government has called an extraordinary cabinet meeting
on Saturday.