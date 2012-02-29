* Prime minister does not rule out more austerity
* EU/IMF mission did not recommend new measures
* Risk of poverty one of highest in Europe
LISBON, Feb 29 The Portuguese government
must not impose new austerity measures on the country's "new
poor", already impoverished and mired in recession as a result
of steps taken to cope with the debt crisis, President Anibal
Cavaco Silva said on Wednesday.
His remarks, seen as a warning to the austerity-minded
government, were made shortly after Prime Minister Pedro Passos
Coelho said there was no need for new fiscal measures now but he
would not hesitate to impose them "if they become unavoidable".
Passos Coelho has said on several occasions said he will do
"whatever it takes" to meet Portugal's commitments under an
EU/IMF bailout and will not request a second bailout like
Greece.
But Cavaco Silva, who hails from the ruling centre-right
Social Democratic Party of Passos Coelho, told TSF radio that
any new measures must not be applied indiscriminately.
"There is a group of people who we now call 'the new poor',
those most affected by the measures ... and there is a general
recognition that it is impossible to apply more austerity to
them," Cavaco Silva said.
That group includes pensioners, people working in small
businesses "who cannot beat the drop in demand", indebted
households and families "who suffered sharp cuts in their wages
and have difficulty sending their children to school, or are
forced to take their elderly from daycare centres," he said.
Cavaco Silva himself provoked a public outcry last month
when he complained that his own hefty pension was too small to
cover his expenses.
The president's role is largely ceremonial but he has the
power to veto laws and can fire the government.
Portugal is western Europe's poorest country in terms of per
capita GDP, and more than 25 percent of its people were at risk
of poverty and social exclusion in 2010, the third-highest
proportion after Greece and Spain, according to Eurostat.
The president also accused Europe of showing a lack of
cohesion and solidarity in its efforts to tackle its debt crisis
and said Europe had shown "political cowardice" in letting
itself be "conditioned and even blackmailed by three north
American ratings agencies".
On Tuesday Portugal passed the third quarterly review of its
performance since agreeing a 78 billion euro bailout, under
which it had already imposed tough spending curbs, tax rises and
pay cuts, especially in the public sector.
The austerity measures have depressed consumption and
investment, pushing the country into its deepest recession since
the chaotic years that followed the return of democracy in 1974.
Passos Coelho said on Tuesday that the EU/IMF mission had
not said greater austerity was needed and that the government
saw "no elements that require readjusting the macroeconomic
scenario in a way that would lead to the adoption of new
measures."
But "as prime minister, I will adopt any measures that may
become necessary to guarantee that Portugal's bailout programme
does not fail," he added.