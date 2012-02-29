* Prime minister does not rule out more austerity

* EU/IMF mission did not recommend new measures

* Risk of poverty one of highest in Europe

LISBON, Feb 29 The Portuguese government must not impose new austerity measures on the country's "new poor", already impoverished and mired in recession as a result of steps taken to cope with the debt crisis, President Anibal Cavaco Silva said on Wednesday.

His remarks, seen as a warning to the austerity-minded government, were made shortly after Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said there was no need for new fiscal measures now but he would not hesitate to impose them "if they become unavoidable".

Passos Coelho has said on several occasions said he will do "whatever it takes" to meet Portugal's commitments under an EU/IMF bailout and will not request a second bailout like Greece.

But Cavaco Silva, who hails from the ruling centre-right Social Democratic Party of Passos Coelho, told TSF radio that any new measures must not be applied indiscriminately.

"There is a group of people who we now call 'the new poor', those most affected by the measures ... and there is a general recognition that it is impossible to apply more austerity to them," Cavaco Silva said.

That group includes pensioners, people working in small businesses "who cannot beat the drop in demand", indebted households and families "who suffered sharp cuts in their wages and have difficulty sending their children to school, or are forced to take their elderly from daycare centres," he said.

Cavaco Silva himself provoked a public outcry last month when he complained that his own hefty pension was too small to cover his expenses.

The president's role is largely ceremonial but he has the power to veto laws and can fire the government.

Portugal is western Europe's poorest country in terms of per capita GDP, and more than 25 percent of its people were at risk of poverty and social exclusion in 2010, the third-highest proportion after Greece and Spain, according to Eurostat.

The president also accused Europe of showing a lack of cohesion and solidarity in its efforts to tackle its debt crisis and said Europe had shown "political cowardice" in letting itself be "conditioned and even blackmailed by three north American ratings agencies".

On Tuesday Portugal passed the third quarterly review of its performance since agreeing a 78 billion euro bailout, under which it had already imposed tough spending curbs, tax rises and pay cuts, especially in the public sector.

The austerity measures have depressed consumption and investment, pushing the country into its deepest recession since the chaotic years that followed the return of democracy in 1974.

Passos Coelho said on Tuesday that the EU/IMF mission had not said greater austerity was needed and that the government saw "no elements that require readjusting the macroeconomic scenario in a way that would lead to the adoption of new measures."

But "as prime minister, I will adopt any measures that may become necessary to guarantee that Portugal's bailout programme does not fail," he added.