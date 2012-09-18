LISBON, Sept 18 The Portuguese government
defended on Tuesday planned tax hikes that have provoked huge
protests and shattered the cross-party political consensus
behind an EU/IMF bailout, saying the need to cut the budget
deficit leaves it with few alternatives.
The move combines a rise in the social security levy for
workers in 2013 with a lower levy for companies.
Carlos Moedas, the state secretary overseeing the
78-billion-euro ($102-billion) bailout programme, described the
plan as "a frontal attack on a set of short-term economic
weaknesses", saying it is designed to improve corporate
liquidity.
"It is said that it will affect consumption, but what is
being omitted is that alternative measures on the table would
also have that impact, only with a caveat that they would not
benefit companies," Moedas told a business conference.
He said the government was "calibrating" the plan so as not
to hurt low-income households too much and make it more
efficient, but showed no signs of backtracking.
The new bout of austerity, imposed after revenues fell short
and a high court disallowed pay cuts for public servants,
undermined Portugal's confidence that it can avoid the political
instability and social unrest that are blighting fellow bailout
recipient Greece.
Unions, employers, opposition politicians and even members
of the ruling coalition are demanding a rethink, especially
after nationwide protests on Saturday that organisers said drew
500,000 people to the streets to demonstrate anger at the
measures from across the political spectrum.
Portuguese benchmark 10-year bond yields jumped on Monday
and Tuesday to 8.8 percent from Friday's 8.1. However, they are
still around the lowest levels since early April 2011, before
Portugal requested the bailout.
The yields had fallen to pre-bailout levels after a rally in
August and early September spurred by the European Central
Bank's plans to buy bonds of struggling euro zone countries.
Moedas reiterated Portugal planned to return to the primary
bond market around September 2013 as the bailout envisages.
"We've proven that we are managing to sell debt with
maturities beyond 2013, which means that some in the market
already believe in our return," he said, referring to new
longer-dated 18-month Treasury bills.
The second issue of 18-month T-bills, along with 6-month
bills, will occur on Wednesday when Portugal will offer a total
of between 1.5 billion euros and 1.75 billion euros in both
maturities.