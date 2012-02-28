LISBON Feb 28 Portugal is not seeking
more rescue funds from international lenders nor more time under
its current 78-billion euro bailout, but its partners stand
ready to help if necessary, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said
on Tuesday.
"We will not ask for more time or money," he told a news
conference after announcing that the country successfully passed
the third review of it performance under the bailout.
"There will be no signal coming from the
government other than meeting the terms of the programme."
He said, however, that if Portugal's planned return to the
bond market in the second half of 2013 is complicated by
external conditions, "the international parterns have shown
their availability to provide additional aid, if necessary".
Many economists say the country may have to seek more
emergency funding. But European officials have played that down,
hoping to differentiate Portugal from troubled Greece.