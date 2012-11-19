LISBON Debt-laden Portugal has passed the sixth quarterly review of its performance under an EU/IMF bailout, opening the way for payment of the next 2.5 billion euro tranche of the loan, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Monday.

The review, which lasted just a week, found the country is progressing in reforming its economy and the programme remains broadly on track to allow it to again finance itself in debt markets as planned next year.

The lenders and the government expect the economy, which is in its worst slump since the 1970s, to contract 1 percent next year after this year's 3 percent fall, unchanged from the forecasts in their last review in September.

"The sixth regular review was concluded with success," Gaspar told journalists, adding that after the next payment the country will have received 87 percent of the 78-billion-euro bailout.

Still, he warned that risks remain, not least in neighbouring Spain which is Portugal's biggest export market.

"We cannot minimize the risks and uncertainties and Spain will impact the evolution of our economy. The challenges we face are very demanding, they will continue to demand sacrifices."

Under the bailout, Portugal must post a budget deficit of 5 percent of gross domestic product this year and 4.5 percent next year.

The country's deepening recession, which has undercut tax revenues, prompted the lenders to give Portugal some leeway on its tough budget goals at the last review in September.

The EU and IMF have warned of increasing challenges for Portugal's bailout, considering growing opposition to austerity measures that have sent unemployment to record highs at 15.8 percent. Next year, the Portuguese will face their largest hike in taxes in modern history to meet the budget goals.

Economists have warned the tax hikes could prompt a much bigger contraction than expected as consumer confidence suffers.

Portuguese workers staged a general strike on November 14 which turned violent, in another sign of the growing opposition to austerity in the country which had previously shown reluctant acceptance of the bailout.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel signaled her strong support for Lisbon's efforts at reform during a visit to Lisbon last week.

The lenders and the government have said they remain confident the country can return to bond markets as planned next year, something which has been borne out by the country's bond yields which remain far below highs reached early this year.

Yields on Portugal's 10-year bonds fell sharply to 8.5 percent on Monday from 8.75 percent on Friday, a far cry from highs around 17 percent in January. (Additional reporting by Andrei Khalip, writing by Axel Bugge, editing by Ron Askew.)