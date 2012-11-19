* Next tranche is 2.5 billion euros
* Fiscal targets recently eased
By Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON, Nov 19 Debt-laden Portugal has passed
the sixth quarterly review of its performance under an EU/IMF
bailout, opening the way for payment of the next 2.5 billion
euro tranche of the loan despite growing economic risks, the
lenders said on Monday.
The review, which lasted just a week, found the country was
progressing in reforming its economy and the programme remained
broadly on track to allow it to again finance itself in debt
markets as planned next year. Previous reviews lasted two weeks.
The lenders and the government expect the economy, in its
worst slump since the 1970s, to contract 1 percent next year
after this year's 3 percent fall, unchanged from the forecasts
in their last review in September. The economy should only
return to growth, of 0.8 percent, in 2014.
"Confidence in Portugal's prospects continues to grow, both
among its institutional partners and market participants," Olli
Rehn, the European Commission's top economic official, said in a
statement. "This bodes well for Portugal's full return to market
financing."
Portugal's Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said that after the
next payment the country will have received 87 percent of the
78-billion-euro bailout.
But he said risks remained, not least from a recession in
neighbouring Spain, Portugal's biggest export market.
"An emergency situation is characterised by innumerous risks
and uncertainty, denying these circumstances is unrealistic. The
challenges we face are very demanding, they will continue to
demand sacrifices," Gaspar said.
He said Portugal was considering a cut in corporate tax, a
move which could make it more attractive for foreign investment.
Planned spending cuts of 4 billion euros in 2013-14 will be
discussed with lenders in the next review, he added.
Under the bailout, Portugal must post a budget deficit of 5
percent of gross domestic product this year and 4.5 percent next
year. The 'troika' of lenders - the European Commission,
European Central Bank and IMF - said the outlook for the bailout
plan remained unchanged.
"While downside risks to growth are significant, the
program's macroeconomic framework remains appropriate," the
troika said in a statement.
The deepening recession, which has undercut tax revenues,
prompted the lenders to give Portugal some leeway on its tough
budget goals at the last review in September.
The EU and IMF have previously warned of increasing
challenges for Portugal's bailout, considering growing
opposition to austerity measures that have sent unemployment to
record highs at 15.8 percent. Next year, the Portuguese will
face their largest hike in taxes in modern history to meet the
budget goals.
Economists have warned the tax hikes could prompt a much
bigger contraction than expected as consumer confidence suffers.
Portuguese workers staged a general strike on Nov. 14 which
turned violent.
Rehn said he was "acutely aware" of how difficult the
situation is for the Portuguese, especially those who have lost
their jobs. Unemployment is expected to rise to 16.4 percent
next year.
"The reforms under way are laying the ground for sustainable
growth and job creation and the Commission will continue to
stand by Portugal as it sees these reforms through," Rehn said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled her strong support
for Lisbon's efforts during a visit to Lisbon last
week.
The lenders and the government have said they remain
confident Portugal will be able to return to bond markets as
planned next year and bond yields remain far below highs reached
early this year.
Yields on Portugal's 10-year bonds fell sharply to 8.5
percent on Monday from 8.75 percent on Friday, a far cry from
highs around 17 percent in January.