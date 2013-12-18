LISBON Dec 18 Portugal will begin assessing in
late January whether it needs a precautionary loan from
creditors to ease its planned exit from an EU/IMF bailout in
mid-2014, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Wednesday.
"The government does not stigmatize any of the
possibilities," Passos Coelho told parliament. "We may negotiate
a precautionary line to exit the programme or not."
"At the end of January we will start assessing the options
with our (European) partners."
Portugal is in line to follow Ireland, which left its
bailout behind last week, but many analysts doubt the Southern
European country can manage a "clean" exit.
With two quarterly reviews of the 2011 rescue package still
to go, however, Portugal has begun to win back investor
confidence and is preparing to return to financing itself in
markets next year.
The biggest threats to Lisbon's completion of the bailout
are potential decisions by the country's constitutional court
that could challenge austerity measures adopted under the 78
billion euro aid programme.
