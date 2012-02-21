* Unemployment at record levels
* Recession deepest since 1970s
* Strike on March 22
By Axel Bugge
LISBON, Feb 21 The Portuguese have mostly
quietly accepted reforms in the labour market, soaring
unemployment and cuts to welfare to rein in their debt mountain
- but calls to cancel the centuries-old tradition of carnival
went a step too far.
The government tried, in the name of austerity imposed by
international lenders, to force the end of Tuesday's public
holiday but the country effectively shut down all the same as
the Portuguese refused to go without their pre-Lent festival.
In Lisbon, streets were quiet and many shops and offices
were empty, apart from government ones.
Carnival parades went ahead as normal in many parts of the
country, some of them adorned with puppets of the International
Monetary Fund, the European Commission and European Central Bank
- the "troika" of lenders to Portugal's 78-billion-euro bailout.
"Going without the carnival holiday is not going to save the
country," said Filipe Garcia, head of Informacao de Mercados
Financeiros consultants. "It is on symbolic points that
credibility is lost, the government should be more worried about
social cohesion than symbolic measures."
It is a timely reminder that despite the so-far tame level
of social protest and strikes against Portugal's hardship under
the bailout, there are limits to how much austerity the country
will stomach during the deepest recession in decades.
As Portugal is the euro zone's second most risky country
after Greece, European officials are well aware that any descent
by the country into deeper social protest could undermine
Europe's argument that Athens' situation is unique.
A clear warning sign emerged last week when data showed
unemployment reached a record 14 percent in the fourth quarter
of last year - already above the government's estimate of 13.7
percent for 2012, when the recession is expected to worsen.
"If you include inactive people, unemployment is already
above 1 million people, signifying an unpredictable short-term
future," said Renato Carmo, sociology professor at the
University Institute of Lisbon.
"The government is clearly worried ... there could be a
situation of discontent that culminates in more vehement
generalised protests."
Those concerns have become more relevant as some economists
now fear Portugal will need more funds or be forced to
restructure its debts like Athens, which has seen bouts of
rioting ahead of finally securing its 130-billion-euro bailout.
The government has ruled out any such possibility, promising
to meet tough fiscal goals with sweeping spending cuts and tax
hikes, and to carry out painful reforms to boost
competitiveness.
"MOAN LESS"
Portugal's reform drive includes changes to everything from
labour markets to rental laws and cuts to national holidays such
as carnival - a religious tradition stretching back 400 years,
celebrated with parades and big parties ahead of Lent.
Government ministers, perhaps mindful of the presence of
troika officials in Lisbon to carry out their latest review of
the economy, repeatedly promised that they would be at their
desks on Tuesday.
Missteps by the government, including a suggestion by Prime
Minister Pedro Passos Coelho that people "should moan less" and
persist in helping the country overcome its crisis, may have
compounded a souring mood in the Portuguese.
"Cancelling holidays is not going to help us in any way,
people are just going to be more disappointed and demotivated
about their lives," said Rosa Gomes, a 25-year-old shop
assistant, who decided to go to work.
That frustration appears to be hardening the appetite for
protest.
The country's largest union, the CGTP, has called a general
strike for March 22 after just two such strikes since 2010. The
CGTP also gathered an unusually large group of about 100,000
people at a protest this month.
Still, analysts say the fact that the Portuguese have little
tradition of violent protest gives the government leeway.
"There are no Greek anarchists here, which gives the
government time," said Viriato Soromenho Marques, a political
analyst at the University of Lisbon.
Carlos Fernandes, a 39-year-old civil servant, said anybody
who went to work on Tuesday did so "unwillingly".
"This is going to be a long year for us and protests are
likely to escalate though I still think we are fundamentally
different from the Greeks and will never reach their level of
chaos," he said.