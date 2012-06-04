LISBON, June 4 Portugal has passed the fourth
quarterly review of its 78-billion-euro bailout programme by the
European Union and IMF, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on
Monday, vowing to stick to the pact's goals despite risks
including rising unemployment.
"There are considerable internal and external risks," Gaspar
said. "The only certainty we have is that we need to focus on
meeting the targets of the programme."
Gaspar said that all targets under the review have been met
and that achieving this year's 4.5 percent of GDP budget deficit
target was "viable" despite the risks to the recession-hit
economy. He also said the debt-to-GDP estimate for next year was
raised by 3 percentage points to 118 percent.
He said the lender will recommend the disbursement of the
next 4.1 billion euro tranche of the rescue funds, after which
Portugal will have consumed 75 percent of the funds under the
programme.
Gaspar said the programme "corresponds to the country's
economic adjustment needs" and promised to press ahead with
structural reforms and privatisations. Many economists say the
country may have to seek more emergency funding. But Lisbon has
repeatedly said it needs no more time or money.