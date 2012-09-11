* Bailout programme "broadly on track" - troika
* Budget slippage may strain political consensus
* Targets for this year, 2013 still hard to achieve
By Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON, Sept 11 The European Union and IMF
agreed on Tuesday to ease budget goals imposed on Portugal under
a 78-billion-euro bailout deal, giving Lisbon more time to meet
the targets as its economy slides deeper into recession.
A "troika" of inspectors from the European Commission, IMF
and European Central Bank said Portugal's deficit targets had
been revised to 5 percent of Gross Domestic Product for this
year, 4.5 percent for 2013 and 2.5 percent in 2014. Previously,
the bailout had envisaged deficits of 4.5 percent this year and
3 percent in 2013.
The decision marks a climbdown for the centre-right
coalition government which has single-mindedly concentrated on
meeting the goals as justification for harsh austerity measures
which have sent the economy into its worst recession since the
1970s.
The "troika" said in a statement that the programme remained
"broadly on track" but higher unemployment, falling incomes and
a shift in the tax base had reduced tax revenues.
"Against this backdrop, policy choices need to strike a
balance between advancing the required fiscal adjustment and
avoiding undue strains on the economy," it said.
The announcement that targets will slip, coupled with new
austerity measures, could strain a political consensus in
Portugal, which has so far been spared the street violence and
popular unrest of other suffering euro countries such as Greece.
Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said the fiscal deterioration
was caused by a worsening of the euro debt crisis, including in
neighbouring Spain, which is Portugal's biggest export market.
"We are living through some of the most difficult times of
our democracy," Gaspar told reporters. "We want to guarantee
that we can overcome our national emergency but also be capable
of preventing successive periods of financial instability,
economic recession and social deterioration."
The austerity imposed by the bailout has already led to
across-the-board tax increases and spending cuts, and sent
unemployment to record levels above 15 percent.
Portugal is one of several euro zone countries which have
struggled to meet strict fiscal goals, including Spain and
Greece, as austerity deepens their recessions. Financial markets
have been buoyed by an announcement last week that the European
Central Bank will buy bonds of hard-hit countries.
"These relaxed targets for this year and next will still be
very hard to achieve," said Ralph Solveen, an economist at
Commerzbank. "But the mood in the market is still that the ECB
can fix the crisis, while the measures show Europe is changing
the focus to get out of the crisis via growth."
Still, more austerity is coming. The Portuguese government
already announced last Friday an increase in social security
taxes paid by all workers in 2013 roughly equivalent to one
month's salary. Gaspar announced other tax increases on capital
gains and property on Tuesday.
"Taking into account the announcement of new austerity
measures just a few days ago, this will only create more
problems for the government," said Viriato Soromenho Marques, a
political analyst at the University of Lisbon.
"People have to know what they are making sacrifices for,
and this easing of the targets sort of takes the sense out of
their sacrifices. Also, the programme is extended by another
year and nobody will bear another year like this."
Armenio Carlos, head of the country's largest union, the
CGTP, said the measures and change to the deficit targets were
"implicit recognition of the failure of rightist policies",
adding that he was ready to call industrial action.
A spokesman for the main opposition Socialist Party said his
party would no longer be "accomplices to the wrong political
choices made by the government". The Socialists had so far
supported the bailout as it was the last Socialist government
that requested it.
Gaspar said the eased deficit targets did not "imply any
change to the programme's financial package" and Portugal still
intends to return to bond markets as planned a year from now.
"Provided the authorities persevere with strict programme
implementation, euro area member states have declared they stand
ready to support Portugal until full market access is regained,"
the troika said.
Gaspar said the recession would now extend into 2013, with
GDP dropping one percent next year after shrinking 3 percent
this year. The government had previously said 2013 would be a
year of recovery.
Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yields ended flat on
Tuesday at 8.33 percent. Yields had slid from last week's levels
of over 9.2 percent as the prospect of the ECB stepping in to
buy bonds lowered the borrowing costs of troubled euro zone
economies.