By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Sept 22 In an about-face, Portugal's
government has agreed to negotiate alternative solutions to a
social security tax hike that sparked the worst backlash to
austerity since last year's EU/IMF bailout, an official
statement said on Saturday.
After an eight-hour meeting of the presidential state
council that was besieged by protesters and ended long after
midnight on Saturday, the council said the negotiations would
now proceed between the government, unions and employers.
On Friday, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho promised to
"listen to the country" after huge street protests last weekend
and criticism of the plan by unions and business leaders alike.
He had previously only agreed to "calibrate" the measure.
The plan to raise the contributions in 2013 to 18 percent
form 11 percent has undermined a reluctant acceptance of
austerity in Portugal, increasing pressure on the government as
it strives to meet the strict conditions of the bailout.
"The council was informed of the government's readiness to
study, within the framework of the social bargaining process,
alternatives to changes in the social security rate," the
statement said after the council meeting.
* It also said that "difficulties that could affect the
solidity of the ruling coalition have been overcome", confirming
earlier statements by the two centre-right coalition partners
that they remained committed to the bailout's targets. Junior
coalition partner CDS-PP is traditionally against tax hikes.
Thousands of protesters gathered next to the presidential
palace where President Anibal Cavaco Silva's met with his
council -- the consultative body made up of senior political
figures, including Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho.
They demanded the government's resignation and chanted:
"Thieves, thieves!". Over a hundred stayed until the end of the
meeting and booed the council members as they left.
Expresso weekly newspaper said in its weekend edition the
premier had decided to abandon the measure, which had irritated
workers because it simultaneously reduced social security
contributions by companies, but was preparing a new cut in
holiday subsidies for workers instead to meet tough fiscal goals
of the bailout.
Some analysts say the badly-devised attempt to hike the
social security levy will make additional austerity measures
harder to swallow now despite the government's retreat and
strife is likely to grow especially since Portugal's economic
recession is now expected to continue next year.
Portugal has entered its worst recession since the 1970s as
it labours under sweeping tax increases and spending cuts, with
the centre-right government's popularity slumping to an all-time
low after it announced the tax changes.