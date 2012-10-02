* Commission already approved plans
* Higher income, other taxes, possible
LISBON Oct 2 Portugal's Finance Minister Vitor
Gaspar will hold a press conference on Wednesday on the
country's bailout plan, when he is expected to detail fresh
austerity measures.
The centre-right government has been looking for alternative
ways to meet budget goals under the 78-billion-euro bailout
since it was forced to back down on a plan to hike social
security taxes, which sparked a backlash among many Portuguese.
The finance ministry said in a statement that Gaspar will
hold the press conference at 1500 GMT.
The previously proposed hike in social security taxes
prompted the largest protests in Portugal since the country
sought a bailout last year, undermining the political consensus
that had existed behind austerity so far.
European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso, who is
Portuguese, said on Monday the Commission had already received
and approved Lisbon's alternative measures. Barroso gave no
details of the measures.
Still, the government has said it is considering
alternatives including higher income, capital gains and asset
taxes. It is also studying a tax on financial transactions.
Portugal's lenders agreed to ease the country's budget goals
last month but many economists still think Lisbon will struggle
to meet the new goals as revenues slump due to the deepest
recession since the 1970s.