LISBON May 2 Portugal's creditors have
completed their last review of the country under its bailout and
the result will be announced later on Friday, a government
spokesman said.
The spokesman said the result will be announced at a press
conference at 1300 local/1200 GMT.
Portugal will exit the bailout on May 17 after seeking
foreign assistance in 2011 as the euro zone debt crisis hit
Lisbon.
The country's economy has now returned to growth after the
worst downturn since the 1970s and bond yields have fallen
sharply, raising optimism that Portugal can easily return to
financing itself in debt markets after the bailout.
