LISBON, June 3 Portugal's creditors cannot pay
the last tranche of the country's bailout before a rejection by
the supreme court of a series of austerity measures is resolved,
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Tuesday.
"The (bailout) programme ended now," Passos Coelho told
journalists, adding that the last payment depended on the
conditions included in the last evaluation of the economy by the
IMF and the European Union under the bailout.
"As there was a change in these conditions, now evidently
this payment can only take place when this situation is
overcome," he said.
Formally, Portugal's 78-billion-euro bailout ended in the
middle of May.
