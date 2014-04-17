WASHINGTON, April 17 The International Monetary Fund signed off on its latest review of Portugal's bailout on Thursday, and also extended the program until June to finish assessing the euro zone country's progress with getting its economy back on track.

The IMF's review means Portugal has complied with most of the conditions of the bailout, and allows the country to receive another 851 million euros ($1.2 billion).

Portugal's three-year international bailout from the IMF and the European Union was initially supposed to end in mid-May. The lenders have already demanded seeing the government's budget plans for 2015 before ending the rescue program. ($1 = 0.7228 Euros) (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)