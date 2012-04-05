By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, April 5 Chasing deficit targets may no
longer be Portugal's best policy if its economic slump deepens
more than expected, the International Monetary Fund said on
Thursday.
It stopped short of calling for targets set under an EU/IMF
bailout to be eased, but signalled concern over waning external
demand and the recessive impact of bailout austerity.
But it also said that this year's targets remained in reach.
Portugal's lenders from the European Union have so far said
sticking to stringent fiscal targets and reforms is the answer
to the country's woes.
In a staff report following last February's mission to
Portugal, the Fund also agreed with the European Commission that
the bailout's size of 78 billion euros was sufficient and
considered Portugal capable of returning to the bond market in
late 2013 as the programme envisages.
Some investors remain concerned that Portugal will have to
follow Greece in seeking a further bailout that could involve
losses for private sector creditors.
The IMF quoted its new mission chief for Portugal, Abebe
Selassie, as saying that "the main risk is that the recession
turns out deeper than projected", partly due to a mild recession
in the euro zone where Portugal sells most of its products.
"In that case, we think that chasing after fixed nominal
deficit targets may not be the best policy," Selassie said.
Still, Selassie made clear that Portugal could not afford to
miss any targets due to policy slippages as that would damage
the programme's credibility. Right now, he said, this year's
targets of 4.5 percent of GDP deficit "remains within reach."
Portugal is in its worst recession since the 1970s, with the
government and the lenders expecting a 3.3 percent slump this
year and only meagre growth of 0.3 percent in 2013.
The IMF has said it will release 5.17 billion euros ($6.8
billion) to crisis-stricken Portugal under the bailout program
aimed at helping it come to grips with its high budget deficits,
lauding good progress made already.
Selassie said markets were "not yet fully convinced" that
the adjustment challenges can be met even though bond spreads
have eased somewhat from the beginning of the year. But the Fund
believed that "the challenges can be met as long as the
government stays on course".
Portugal's 10-year bond yields have increased
since last week to around 12.2 percent, but are a long way
below 17.4 percent highs seen at the end of January.
Asked whether Portugal will need another bailout, Selassie
said: "We still think the programme is of the right size."
"Certainly, regaining market access next year will not be
easy. But building on recent success in lengthening T-bill
maturities and the broader euro area-wide measures that have
been taken, market access should still be possible in 2013.
"In short, there seems sufficient time to build a convincing
track record of strong performance that regaining market
confidence requires," he said, adding that European leaders had
pledged to provide adequate support to Portugal if risks to
market access materialize, as long as the programme is on track.
In terms of structural reforms, the IMF praised Portugal's
progress, especially in making the labour market more flexible,
but added that "the nub of Portugal's competitiveness problem,
excessively high non-tradeable sector prices, still remains to
be tackled fully."