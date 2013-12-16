(Updates with Draghi, lenders)
By Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON Dec 16 Portugal's international lenders
have approved the country's progress in the latest review of its
bailout, pushing the euro zone member closer to a smooth exit
from the lending programme in mid-2014.
Portugal emerged from its deepest downturn since the 1970s
in the second quarter and has begun to win back investor
confidence as it prepares to return to financing itself in
markets next year after the three-year bailout.
"The lenders agreed that our targets were met and our
objectives are within reach," Finance Minister Maria Luis
Albuquerque told a news briefing on Monday. "It was a very
smooth evaluation ... that envisages the end of the bailout
programme on the agreed date" in mid-2014, she added.
Economists say the country is likely to be able to leave
its bailout but may need some kind of precautionary loan from
creditors before standing on its own two feet. Lisbon carried
out a bond swap this month which drew strong investor demand.
Portugal's 'troika' of creditors - the European Commission,
the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund -
said the economy was improving.
"Further signs of recovery have emerged since the last
review," the lenders said in a statement. "Growth is broadly in
line with projections, while unemployment has fallen by more
than expected."
Portugal would follow Ireland, which last week became the
first bailed-out euro zone member to complete its lending
programme.
The biggest threats to Lisbon exiting its bailout are
potential decisions by the country's constitutional court that
could challenge austerity measures adopted under the bailout.
The three lenders said the government had identified
alternative measures if the court shoots any measures down.
"Such (alternative) measures, however, could heighten risks
to growth and employment and reduce the prospects for a
sustained return to financial markets," they said.
ECB president Mario Draghi said Portugal's track record was
improving.
"Up to now, the track record has been very satisfactory and
the authorities continue to show strong commitment to the
programme's quantitative targets," Draghi told the European
Parliament. "Incoming data on macro and fiscal variables clearly
indicate that the situation is improving."
He said it was too early to "express forecasts" on
Portugal's exit from its bailout.
"On the transition period, there will be a programme adapted
to the situation at that period of time and we have to see what
sort of shape this programme will have," Draghi said.
But Finance Minister Albuquerque and Deputy Prime Minister
Paulo Portas said there were no plans for alternative measures.
"We see no reason to presume that there will be negative
decisions from the constitutional court," Albuquerque said.
Portas said the "evaluation was positive" and Lisbon was
likely to meet this year's budget deficit target of 5.5 percent
of gross domestic product.
Portas also said the country would meet its fiscal targets
until the end of the programme regardless of any upsets by the
court.
Portugal's economy is expected to return to growth next
year, and expand 0.8 percent, after contracting by an estimated
1.8 percent this year.
