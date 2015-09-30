(Adds issue price, details, background)
LISBON, Sept 30 Portugal's second-largest listed
lender Banco BPI plans to spin off its banking assets
in Angola and Mozambique into a separate entity, aiming to limit
its exposure to risks mainly in Angola, it said on Wednesday.
The bank has faced pressure over its profitable Angolan unit
since European Union regulations came into effect late last
year, under which Angolan credit and debt exposure are
considered as risky assets to be fully provisioned for.
The new entity will comprise BPI's 50.1 percent stake in
Angola's leading bank BFA, 30 percent in Banco Commercial e de
Investimentos in Mozambique and all of its Mozambican unit BPI
Mozambique.
The board said it would call a shareholder meeting to
approve the split, in which BPI shareholders will get one share
in the new entity for each share they hold in BPI.
It plans to list the new shares, to be priced at 0.0317
euros apiece and without a nominal price, on Lisbon's Euronext
bourse.
BPI said it had already been approached by a potential
investor interested in a minority stake in BFA, a proposal it
will now analyse, but it did not specify if it could sell any
BFA stake separately or as part of the new entity.
BPI's chief executive recently called BFA an "absolutely
extraordinary project", even though the bank's solvency ratio
took a 90 basis point hit after regulators excluded Angola from
a list of countries where regulatory rules are equivalent to the
European Union's.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by David Holmes)