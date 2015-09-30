(Adds issue price, details, background)

LISBON, Sept 30 Portugal's second-largest listed lender Banco BPI plans to spin off its banking assets in Angola and Mozambique into a separate entity, aiming to limit its exposure to risks mainly in Angola, it said on Wednesday.

The bank has faced pressure over its profitable Angolan unit since European Union regulations came into effect late last year, under which Angolan credit and debt exposure are considered as risky assets to be fully provisioned for.

The new entity will comprise BPI's 50.1 percent stake in Angola's leading bank BFA, 30 percent in Banco Commercial e de Investimentos in Mozambique and all of its Mozambican unit BPI Mozambique.

The board said it would call a shareholder meeting to approve the split, in which BPI shareholders will get one share in the new entity for each share they hold in BPI.

It plans to list the new shares, to be priced at 0.0317 euros apiece and without a nominal price, on Lisbon's Euronext bourse.

BPI said it had already been approached by a potential investor interested in a minority stake in BFA, a proposal it will now analyse, but it did not specify if it could sell any BFA stake separately or as part of the new entity.

BPI's chief executive recently called BFA an "absolutely extraordinary project", even though the bank's solvency ratio took a 90 basis point hit after regulators excluded Angola from a list of countries where regulatory rules are equivalent to the European Union's. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by David Holmes)