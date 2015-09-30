LISBON, Sept 30 Portugal's second-largest listed
lender, Banco BPI, plans to spin off its banking
assets in Angola and Mozambique into a separate entity to limit
its exposure to risks mainly in Angola, BPI said on Wednesday.
The new entity will comprise BPI's 50.1 percent stake in
Angola's BFA, a 30 percent in Banco Commercial e de
Investimentos in Mozambique and all of its Mozambican unit BPI
Mozambique.
The board said it will call a shareholder meeting to approve
the split in which BPI shareholders will get one share in the
new entity per each stock they hold in BPI. The shares would be
listed on Lisbon's Euronext bourse.
BPI said it has already been approached by a potential
investor interested in a minority stake in BFA.
The bank has faced pressure over Angola since new European
Union regulations came into effect late last year under which
Angolan credit and debt exposure are considered as risky assets
to be fully provisioned for under EU rules.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)