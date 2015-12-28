LISBON Dec 28 A key Angolan shareholder in
Portugal's second-largest listed lender, Banco BPI,
has opposed a plan to spin off its African assets, but BPI said
on Monday it will proceed with the plan in the hope of winning
over enough shareholder support.
In September, BPI said it would spin off risky African
assets, consisting primarily of its lucrative Angolan operation
BFA, to help improve its solvency.
The planned split could be decided by BPI's second-largest
shareholder Isabel dos Santos, who holds an 18.6 percent stake
through her company Santoro Finance and earlier this year fended
off a takeover bid for BPI by its top shareholder Caixabank
.
The daughter of Angola's long-serving president and Africa's
richest woman also control Unitel, which holds a 49.9 percent
stake in BFA and has so far refused to give its consent to the
transmission of BPI's stake through the proposed operation.
BPI said in a statement on Monday that its board of
directors voted to continue the demerger process, registering
the plan at the Commercial Registry and requesting that a
general shareholder meeting be summoned to resolve the issue.
It said that only one director - Mario Silva who represents
Santoro Finance - voted against the continuation of the process
after BPI's board, the bank's top shareholders and Unitel had
failed to come to terms on adjusting the demerger plan in a
mutually acceptable fashion.
BPI shares, which have been boosted by the plan, were 0.9
percent lower in afternoon trading on Monday, largely in line
with the broader market in Lisbon.
The split, designed to ease pressures on BPI from the
European Central Bank on solvency ratios, would put the entire
50.1 percent stake in BFA, along with stakes in two banks in
Mozambique, into a separate entity.
The bank has faced pressure over its African units since
European Union regulations came into effect this year, under
which Angolan credit and debt exposure are considered risky
assets to be fully provisioned for.
Santoro representatives were not immediately available for
comment. Earlier this year, dos Santos had proposed a merger
between BPI and its main rival, Millennium bcp, which
was rejected by the BPI board and received a lukewarm reception
from Millennium bcp.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; editing by Adrian Croft)