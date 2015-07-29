(Adds CEO comment on merger)

LISBON, July 29 Banco BPI, Portugal's second-largest listed lender, has played down the chances of a merger with rival Millennium bcp after swinging to a higher than expected first-half net profit, boosted by its international operations.

BPI Chief Executive Fernando Ulrich said a merger with Millennium bcp was not on the board's agenda, after BPI shareholder Isabel dos Santos proposed a combination of the two lenders earlier this year.

Spanish bank Caixabank in June dropped a bid for BPI, prompting speculation of a possible linkup between the two Portuguese banks.

Millennium Chief Executive Nuno Amado said earlier this week his bank was focused on its own growth strategy and was not currently analysing a merger scenario.

Net profit at BPI reached 76.2 million euros ($84 million), compared with a net loss of 106.6 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 65 million euros.

The bank said net profit at overseas operations rose 40 percent and accounted for nearly all of the total.

Net interest income, the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits, rose 40 percent to 331 million euros, helped by lower deposit rates and the repayment of pricey state loans, which BPI concluded last June.

The average forecast was 307 million euros.

The bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio rose to 9.1 percent from 8.6 percent six months ago on a fully-implemented basis, and to 10.5 percent from 10.2 percent on a phasing-in basis. ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Reporting by Axel Bugge and Sergio Goncalves; Editing by David Holmes)